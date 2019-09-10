comscore iPhone 11 reverse wireless charging reportedly scrapped
News

iPhone 11 won’t feature reverse wireless charging, Apple Pencil support: Kuo

News

If you are expecting to see reverse wireless charging feature and Apple Pencil support on iPhone 11, there is a bad news.

  • Published: September 10, 2019 11:02 AM IST
iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

The Apple iPhone 11 event is less than 12 hours away. And as a part of last minute leaks, there is a bad news for those who are looking forward to buying the iPhone 11. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has published a new report on what to expect. And if you were excited with the rumors we had come across so far, you’re likely to be disappointed.

No reverse wireless charging on iPhone 11

Huawei and Samsung introduced reverse wireless charging feature with their flagship smartphones. It allows users to wirelessly charge other smartphones, Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch using the smartphone. The same feature was expected on the iPhone 11, allowing users to charge the new Apple AirPods wirelessly. However, Kuo in his report mentioned that the feature may be scrapped because the “charging efficiency may not meet Apple’s requirements.”

Even Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says he heard of Apple facing difficulties in accomplishing the feature. This is the second time Apple failing to achieve wireless charging tech after AirPower mat.

No Apple Pencil support, USB Type-C

For the past few years, there has been one consistent rumor – Apple Pencil support for iPhones. However, the feature never shows up for some reason, and the same is expected this time around too. Also, while Apple switched to USB Type-C connector for the iPad Pro, the same isn’t expected with the iPhone 11 models.

3 new iPhones expected

Apple is set to release three new iPhone models today. These include the iPhone 11, which will reportedly be the iPhone XR successor. It will come with new chipset, slightly bigger battery and dual rear cameras. Then, there will be 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, which will be a successor to iPhone XS. And finally, a 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max, a successor to the iPhone XS Max. Both will reportedly feature three cameras at the back – one will be an ultra-wide-angle lens. More details will be revealed at the launch event tonight, so stay tuned for that.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 10, 2019 11:02 AM IST

