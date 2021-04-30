comscore iPhone 12, 12 Mini in Purple now on sale in India, AirTag available too
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini in Purple now available to buy in India, AirTag tags along

Apple recently launched a new Purple colour variant for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, which is now up for grabs, along with the AirTag tracking device.

Apple recently held its Spring Loaded event, which saw the entry of a new colour option for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, the much-rumoured AirTag, new iMac, iPad Pro, and more. The iPhone 12/12 Mini in the new colour and the AirTag are now up for sale in India. Also Read - iPhone 12 in high demand since late 2020 launch, says Apple

In addition to this, pre-orders for the iPad Pro 2021, iMac 2021, and Apple TV 4K will begin later today with the availability starting in the second half of May. Here’s a look at the details if you intend to buy the new Apple devices. Also Read - Apple posts record sales in fiscal Q2 2021, thanks to the strong iPhone 12 demand

iPhone 12, 12 Mini in Purple: Price, features and more

The Apple iPhone 12’s price in the new Purple colour remains the same as other colour variants. It is priced at Rs 79,900 for 64GB of storage, Rs 84,900 for 128GB of storage, and Rs 94,900 for 256GB of storage. Also Read - Apple to launch its M2 chip this summer for future MacBook Pro

The iPhone 12 Mini is priced at Rs 69,900 for 64GB of storage, Rs 74,900 for 12GB of storage, and Rs 84,900 for 256GB of storage.

Both devices are available to buy via Apple’s online store, Amazon India, and offline Apple Authorised Reseller stores. Flipkart doesn’t have the colour at the time of writing.

Other colour options include White, Black, Blue, Green, and Product(Red).

To recall, both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini come with an A14 Bionic chip and come with dual cameras (12-megapixel each) and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera. Both devices get Super Retina XDR OLED display but in different sizes: the iPhone 12 gets a 6.1-inch screen, while the 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch screen.

Additionally, both support Face ID, IP68 certification, Ceramic Shield at the front, flat edges, and more.

AirTag price, features, availability and more

AirTag, which is Apple’s much-anticipated tracking device, is also available to buy in India. It is priced at Rs 3,190 for a single unit and Rs  10,900 for a pack of four units. It is available to buy via the Apple online store, Apple Authorised Reseller stores, and other retailers too.

The Tile-like tracking device will allow you to find lost items with the help of Bluetooth, Find My network, and most importantly the Ultra-Wideband technology.

Additionally, AirTag also comes with a long-lasting battery, splash resistance, and a focus on people’s privacy.

Published Date: April 30, 2021 1:45 PM IST
  • Published Date: April 30, 2021 1:45 PM IST

