iPhone 12 becomes world's best selling phone in this year's first quarter

Apple's current flagship, the iPhone 12 has again proven its worth. The smartphone has become the world's best-selling phone in Q1 2021, as per a recent report by Counterpoint Research. The iPhone 12 has taken a lead both in terms of revenue and volume.

With this, Apple has also dominated the charts as the top four phones in the list are iPhones. Here's a look at all the details.

iPhone 12 is a best-seller in Q1 2021

It is revealed that the iPhone 12 has taken the first spot in terms of volume with 5 per cent of global shipments. It is followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 4 per cent shipments, the iPhone 12 Pro with 3 per cent shipments, and the iPhone 11 with 2 per cent shipments.

Other phones on the list are the Xiaomi Redmi 9A (fifth position) with 2 per cent shipments, the Redmi 9 (sixth spot) with 1 per cent shipments, the Samsung Galaxy A12 (seventh spot) with 1 per cent shipments and the Redmi Note 9 (eighth position) with the same 1 per cent shipments. The Samsung Galaxy A21s and the Galaxy A31 in ninth and tenth positions with 1 per cent shipments each.

In terms of revenue, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is in the first spot with 12 per cent revenue generation, the iPhone 12 in the second spot (11 per cent), the iPhone 12 Pro in the third place (9 per cent), and the iPhone 11 in the fourth place (3 per cent).

The fifth place is taken by the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with 3 per cent of revenue generation, followed by the iPhone 12 Mini in the sixth place (2 per cent), the Galaxy S21 5G in the seventh-place (2 per cent), the Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the eighth spot (2 per cent), the Galaxy S21+ 5G in the ninth position (1 per cent), and the iPhone SE 2020 in the tenth place with 1 per cent of revenue generation.

It is revealed that Apple has managed to lead the pack due to strong demand for 5G phones and lesser smartphone sale in 2020.

It is further suggested that the new numbers have led to the global smartphone revenue exceeding $100 billion in Q1 2021, which is a record.

To recall, the iPhone 12 recently became the best-selling phone in January this year, as per the same source.