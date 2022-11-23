Apple iPhone 12 can be bought for as low as Rs 29,999 on Flipkart: Here's how

Apple iPhone 12 is available at a massive discount on Flipkart. The device which was retailing in the range of Rs 51,000 to 56,000 is now available at around Rs 49,000. Apple iPhone 12 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 48,999 for the base variant with 64GB of internal storage. It has a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on Federal Bank Credit and Debit Cards, making the final price Rs 47,499. On top of this, it has up to Rs 17,500 off on exchange. Post the offer and exchange, it costs only Rs 29,999. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 is now available for Rs 47,499 effectively

iPhone 12 specifications

The iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. It has a dual camera system on the back with a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It has a 12MP at the rear for selfies. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K at 60fps, 30fps, and at the Cinematic 24fps.

It is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of base storage. It packs a 2815mAh battery, which may seem small but has stood out to be good for a full day with moderate usage. Lastly, it boots on iOS 16.

Indian Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the biggest iPhone manufacturing unit will be set up in Hosur near Bengaluru and it will employ around 60,000 people. The minister also informed that at least 6000 tribal women who are residents near Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been trained for making iPhones.

“Apple’s iPhone is now getting made in India and it’s the biggest plant in India is being set up at Hosur near Bengaluru. 60,000 people work in a single factory,” the minister said. “The first 6,000 employees of these 60,000 employees are our tribal sisters from places nearby Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Tribal sisters have been trained to make Apple iPhone,” the minister added.

Apple currently manufactures the majority of iPhones in China, but over the past few months, it is allegedly in the process of moving out production to other countries, such as Vietnam. The ongoing supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions between the US and China could be the major factors behind it. iPhone units produced in China contributed over 95 percent to global shipments in 2021 and around 98 percent in 2020, but this year, the contribution is likely to dip to between 91.2 to 93.5 percent, according to Counterpoint Research.