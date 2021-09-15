comscore iPhone 12 gets cheaper by Rs 14,000, iPhone 12 mini price in India drops by Rs 10,000
iPhone 12 gets cheaper by Rs 14,000, iPhone 12 mini price in India drops by Rs 10,000

Following the launch of the iPhone 13 series, Apple drops the price of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini in India. The iPhone 12 now start at a price of Rs 65,900, while the iPhone 12 mini starts at an even lower price of Rs 59,900. Both are for 64GB storage version. Let’s check new prices of iPhone 12 series in India here.

Following the launch of the iPhone 13 series, Apple drops the price of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini in India. The iPhone 12 now start at a price of Rs 65,900, while the iPhone 12 mini starts at an even lower price of Rs 59,900. Both are for 64GB storage version. Let’s check new prices of iPhone 12 series in India here. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max price in India and sale date announced

iPhone 12 new price in India

iPhone 12 64GB is now available at Rs 65,900. It was previously available at Rs 79,900. Also Read - Apple launches premium iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max globally: Specs, price, availability and more

iPhone 12 128GB storage model now available at Rs 70,900. This model was previously available at Rs 84,900. Also Read - Apple unveils iPhone 13 mini with premium specs, better battery: Specs, price, availability and more

iPhone 12 256GB storage comes at Rs 80,900. This model was previously available at Rs 94,900.

iPhone 12 mini new price in India

iPhone 12 mini 64GB comes at Rs 59,900. This model was previously available at Rs 69,900.

iPhone 12 mini 128GB storage comes at Rs 64,900. This model was previously available at Rs 74,900.

iPhone 12 mini 256GB storage comes at a price of Rs 74,900. This model was previously available at Rs 84,900.

Following the launch of the iPhone 13 series, Apple has removed the Pro models of the iPhone 12 series including the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max from its online store.

iPhone 13 series price in India

At the Apple Event, iPhone 13 series has been officially announced including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Check pricing of all iPhone 13 models below:

– iPhone 13 mini India price starts at Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB storage. The 256GB storage and 512GB model come at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.

– iPhone 13 India price starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB storage. The 256GB storage and 512GB model come at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively.

– iPhone 13 Pro India price starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the base 128GB storage. The 256GB storage, 512GB and 1TB model come at Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,69,900, respectively.

– iPhone 13 Pro Max India price starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB storage. The 256GB storage, 512GB and 1TB model come at Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,58,900 and Rs 1,79,900, respectively.

All four models will be up for pre-orders from September 17, while shipping will begin from September 27.

  Published Date: September 15, 2021 1:09 AM IST

