iPhone 12 in high demand since late 2020 launch, says Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook in a recent earnings call revealed that the iPhone 12 has been in high demand since its launch in late-2020. The exact sales figure wasn’t released to the public but Cook reiterated that the customer demand was distributed across each of its 5G model lineup. Along with the vanilla iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max also saw a high demand, especially in the first quarter of 2021. Also Read - Apple posts record sales in fiscal Q2 2021, thanks to the strong iPhone 12 demand

“Quarterly revenue for iPhone was $47.9 billion, up 65.5% from the year-ago quarter. The device was a significant contributor to Apple’s record-setting bottom line,” said an Apple Insider report. However, Cook did not mention a word about the iPhone 12 Mini – the newest addition to the annual iPhone lineup. Rumours had previously hinted at poor sales and could lead Apple to cancel the Mini version soon. Also Read - Apple to launch its M2 chip this summer for future MacBook Pro

iPhone 12 stays in high demand

The iPhone 12 series got an all-round upgrade this year in comparison to the iPhone 11 series. Apple kept an OLED display as standard on all models and introduced support for 5G connectivity, the latter being touted as a key reason for strong sales performance. Apple also went for a bold new design language on the iPhone 12 series. Also Read - How to change Siri voice in iOS 14.5

The higher demand for the standard iPhone 12 has led many analysts to believe that this model could see a super-cycle of demand similar to the iPhone 6 from 2014. The iPhone 6 continued to sell for years despite Apple launching upgraded models in the years after. The support for 5G networks could help the case for iPhone 12.

On the other hand, the Pro models have also seen an increase in demand this year when compared to the vanilla model. The iPhone 12 Pro is only marginally expensive than the iPhone 12 this year, leading many to go for the former. The presence of a telephoto camera, a different premium finish, and more may have led to a high demand. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has also seen a higher demand this year.

The iPhone 12 Mini hasn’t got as much affection as the regular iPhone 12 models. While analysts state no reason for the lack in demand, it seems the compact form factor hasn’t appealed to everyone. Compared to the regular iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini gets a smaller battery and slower MagSafe wireless charging.