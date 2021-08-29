iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro earpiece speaker replacement program has been announced by Apple. The new program has been released for iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro users who are facing sound issues. The company cited that a ‘small percentage’ iPhone 12 devices showed no sound issue from the earpiece during a call. Also Read - iPhone 13 series launch date leaked, could go official on September 14

Notably, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 were believed to be affected by the issue, as per the company. Apple in its support page mentioned that those who have been experiencing this problem with their devices’ speakers will be able to get the service free of cost. Also Read - Apple proposes $100 million settlement, key policy changes to developers in class-action lawsuit

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Service Program for ‘No Sound Issues’

Apple cites that the issue may have been caused due to a component failure on the receiver module. Also Read - iPhone 13 leaks: Pricier than iPhone 12, Face ID upgrade and more

“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service,” Apple mentioned in its support page.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro users who are facing the issue can head to an Apple Authorised Service Provider, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store, or contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center. iPhone users are recommended to back up their data to iCloud or to a PC before the repair. Apple further notes that if the handset has any damage like a cracked display or similar issue will require to fix it beforehand.

The service program only covers iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro models. The free service is not applicable to the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company on the support page mentioned that it may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase and that the program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.