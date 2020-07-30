comscore iPhone 12 launch could be delayed, may come out by October | BGR India
  iPhone 12 launch could be delayed to October, hints Qualcomm
iPhone 12 launch could be delayed to October, hints Qualcomm

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 series is now rumoured to come out by October 2020. The delay has been hinted by Qualcomm in a recent interview.

  Published: July 30, 2020 6:03 PM IST
(Representational image)

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic still looming over us, new smartphones are raining at a consistent pace. Samsung is coming up with the new Galaxy Note 20 series as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Soon after, Apple is expected to announce its annual iPhone upgrade in the form of the iPhone 12 series. While we are used to seeing new iPhones in September, this year might be different. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 leaked live image reveals wide notch, compact form factor

According to a recent report from The Verge, Qualcomm may have hinted at delays in the iPhone 12 launch. Qualcomm recently shared its Q3 earnings and discussed its expectations for the next quarter. As part of the expectations, Qualcomm said that it is looking at an impact on the Q4 earnings as a 5G smartphone is getting delayed. The name of the manufacturer was not revealed. Also Read - iPhone 12 series may launch with new lenses for better camera experience

Moreover, Qualcomm’s chief financial officer Akash Palkhiwala confirmed a delay in shipping its 5G chips. He said that the company planned to ship those chips in September initially but that has now been pushed until the end of this year. Usually, a lot of 5G phones are supposed to launch in the next few months from the Android universe. However, the biggest one is expected to be of the iPhone 12 series, which for the first time could transition to 5G connectivity. Also Read - iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger and earpods: Report

Rumors regarding the iPhone 12 have long suggested Qualcomm’s 5G chips powering the four models along with a host of other upgrades. Hence, if Qualcomm says its business will be impacted, it could very well be due to the delayed iPhone 12 series. Adding to this, popular tipster Jon Prosser has assured that the new iPhones are coming out in October. His tweet states that the iPhone 12 and new iPad models could be revealed by October. Prosser’s predictions are usually on point and hence, we have little to not believe him.

Therefore, it seems that we will get to see the new iPhones a bit late this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected global sales and supplies of all smartphone makers. Google’s Pixel 4A has been delayed by a few months whereas Apple’s own iPhone SE came out a few weeks late. Moreover, we have seen delays from Apple since the last few years for its annual iPhone upgrade. Do you remember the iPhone X’s delayed sale in November and the iPhone XR’s sale in October, despite their September launches?

iPhone 12 expected specifications

By this time, a lot is known about these new iPhones. The new series is expected to spawn four new models, with all of them getting OLED displays. There will be a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max. These two will be the affordable models with some compromises. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch 12 Pro Max are expected to come with higher-grade cameras. Some even say that you can expect 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion displays on the Pro models.

As discussed, these phones will get 5G modems from Qualcomm, although 4G variants are expected for markets like India. A new A14 chipset based on the 5nm manufacturing process could be running the show. A flat-edge design similar to the iPhone 5 era is also expected. Sadly, these phones may skip charging bricks as well as the Earpods in the box. A price hike of $50 is expected for all iPhone 12 models over the launch price of the iPhone 11 series.

  Published Date: July 30, 2020 6:03 PM IST

Best Sellers