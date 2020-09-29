iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 heading to the stores soon

If you are eagerly waiting for the new iPhones this year, there’s good news. “World’s most controversial Apple reporter,” a.k.a Jon Prosser has information on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. According to his recent tweet, two of the four iPhone models are headed to distributors on October 5. This means Apple is going to put the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini on sale first once the launch event happens on October 13. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity; Here’s everything we know about the compact smartphone

Previous rumors also suggested the same, i.e. Apple will put up the more affordable models first for sale. The iPhone 12 is the new 6.1-inch model using the OLED panel and retaining a dual-camera setup. The iPhone 12 Mini is the new model, having an OLED display measuring 5.4-inches. This too will retain the dual cameras. Both the phones are expected to get the A14 Bionic chip that debuted on the iPad Air 2020. Also Read - iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped, Apple could start pre-orders from October 16

Prosser’s tweet also clarifies the storage options available on both the models. Similar to the 2019 lineup, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will start with 64GB storage on the base models. Customers have the option to upgrade to 128GB as well as 256GB on both. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max could get the 128GB as the base storage option. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini could be the smallest phone in new iPhone 12 series

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th The shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

The launch event is still said to happen on October 13 where Apple will announce the entire lineup. However, the iPhone 12 Pro models will hit the shelves in November. Apple is yet to announce the event formally though. Hence, you should take it with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 12 Mini: The most powerful compact iPhone of the year?

Lately, there’s a lot out about the iPhone 12 Mini in the world of leaks and rumors. The Mini is the latest addition to the mainstream iPhone lineup. With a 5.4-inch OLED display, it will offer compact dimensions like the iPhone SE 2020, but without the chunky bezels. The phone will have a similar dual-camera setup as the iPhone 12.

Inside, the Apple A14 Bionic chip is going to run the show, and paired with iOS 14, customers can expect the best performance. However, to keep the costs under check, the iPhone 12 Mini may miss out on 5G connectivity. Despite no 5G, rumors suggest a starting price of $700 for the Mini. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 5G could start from $1,000 whereas the iPhone 12 Pro could start at $1,100. The Pro Max may ask a starting price of $1,200.