iPhone 12 Mini reaches end of production already, say rumours

Despite all the hype surrounding the new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, Apple was unable to appeal to consumers with a compact iPhone. The price is almost Rs 10,000 lesser than the standard model but consumers seem to prefer the larger iPhone 12 instead, as the sales reports suggest. A new report now suggests that Apple has cut the cord on the iPhone 12 Mini production.

Based on a report from TrendForce, the iPhone 12 Mini is no more in production. The phone has apparently reached its end-of-life before its expected timeline. Apple will continue selling the iPhone 12 Mini until the stocks last. There's no official announcement from Apple regarding this development yet. The prices of the phone continue to remain unchanged.

iPhone 12 Mini reaches end of production

"Apple is expected to focus on driving sales of the three non-mini models in the iPhone 12 series in view of the fact that the iPhone 12 mini (which reached End-of-Life ahead of time in 2Q21) suffered disappointing sales performances compared to other models in the iPhone 12 family," says TrendForce in its report.

While reasons for poor sales are attributed to the compact size of the device, the equally smaller iPhone SE continues to see good sales figures despite using an older iPhone 8 design. In fact, the dimensions of the iPhone SE outgrow the iPhone 12 Mini. It seems that the major factor is Apple’s high asking price for a compact iPhone, which makes the vanilla iPhone 12 seem like a better deal.

The iPhone 12 series in general saw a huge rise in prices last year owing to the 5G chips inside. The iPhone 12 Mini costs the same as the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 when it was new. However, the Mini gets a superior AMOLED display and the faster A14 Bionic chip along with the MagSafe charging solution.

Unlike the iPhone 11 in its heydays, the iPhone 12 Mini hasn’t seen notable price cuts to boost sales. Customers looking for a reasonable iPhone model are preferring the cheaper iPhone 11 that offers a bigger display and a bigger battery at a lower price. With 5G yet to reach all parts of the globe, the iPhone 11 still makes a lot of sense for consumers.

While the iPhone 12 Mini is deemed dead, Apple is expected to revive the form this year with the iPhone 13 Mini before discontinuing the compact 5.4-inch model in 2023. It remains to be seen whether Apple goes for competitive pricing with this year’s Mini version to make it sell more.