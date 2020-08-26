comscore iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iPhone 12 Pro leaks once more, brings refined design and probably 120Hz display
News

iPhone 12 Pro leaks once more, brings refined design and probably 120Hz display

News

The latest addition to the iPhone 12 Pro leaks hints about a new LiDAR sensor as well as 120Hz display under testing on prototype devices. The iPhone 12 Pro will retain its notch.

  • Published: August 26, 2020 6:07 PM IST
Apple iPhone 12 render main

Photo: EverythingApplePro/YouTube

If the leaks are right, then Apple’s next-gen iPhone 12 series might be unveiled on September 10. That’s just a few weeks from now and hence, leaks related to the new iPhone are bound to increase. So far, we have only known some specifications as well as a few concept renders of the iPhone 12 series. Jon Prosser, the renowned tipster, has come up with true hands-on of an iPhone 12 Pro prototype device. Also Read - After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro series: Report

To be specific, the devices in question are the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Prosser in his latest tweets has confirmed a few of the hyped features on the new iPhone models. The one that concerns most iPhone fanboys is the 120Hz display on the Pro Max. Prosser shows the feature under testing on a prototype unit of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Similar to Samsung, Apple will offer an adaptive mode that switches to 60Hz when there’s no real application of 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - iPhone 12 Pro Max could eventually get the 120Hz ProMotion display

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Since we are on the topic of display, the Pro series will have slimmer bezels than the outgoing models. Due to the slimmer bezels, the display size has improved thereby reducing the presence of the notch. That said, the notch is still of the same size as on the iPhone 11 Pro. Also Read - Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs

iPhone 12 Pro Max cameras go Pro!

As speculated, Apple is indeed testing the LiDAR sensor on back of the new Pro models. In the prototype unit shown by Prosser, the screenshots confirm a LiDAR sensor along with the other cameras. The Pro will end up using the LiDAR sensor for autofocusing needs. Additionally, Apple is testing features such as Advanced Night Mode, Advanced Noise Reduction and new Zoom capabilities among others.

The Pro models could also record 120 fps and 240 fps slow-motion videos in 4K resolution. This is a first for any smartphone. All these point at the much-upgraded camera hardware which also explains a 10 per cent bigger camera module than the iPhone 11 Pro.

After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro series: Report

Also Read

After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro series: Report

What else is new?

We are told the iPhone 12 series to feature flat sides similar to the iPad Pro. However, on the Pro models, the display glass will be slightly curved. Moreover, FaceID will now have a wider range of scanning. Prosser says you could be able to unlock the iPhone 12 with FaceID even when it sits flat on the desk. Sadly, there’s no new lead on the design renders of the upcoming iPhone models.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 26, 2020 6:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras
News
iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras
Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

News

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

Tom Clancy s Elite Squad free to play on Android, iOS

Gaming

Tom Clancy s Elite Squad free to play on Android, iOS

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

News

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras
Apple unveils first floating retail store in Singapore, to open soon

News

Apple unveils first floating retail store in Singapore, to open soon
Apple manufacturer Foxconn could set up factories in Mexico

News

Apple manufacturer Foxconn could set up factories in Mexico
Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India

News

Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India
After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and 11 Pro series

News

After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and 11 Pro series

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी के इस आकर्षक स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 4000 रुपये घटाई, जानिए कहां से खरीद सकते हैं

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G का 256GB वेरिएंट भारत में सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर्स

Xiaomi और Realme को टक्कर देगी itel, भारत में लॉन्च करेगी सस्ते Smart TV

फास्ट कनेक्टिविटी वाला Jio Wi-Fi Mesh राउटर ऑनलाइन हुआ स्पॉट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Sony Xperia 8 Lite स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras
News
iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras
Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

News

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications
Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart
Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India
BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year

News

BGR India crosses 10 million readers in June 2020: Registers 4.5x growth year on year

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers