iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

If the leaks are right, then Apple's next-gen iPhone 12 series might be unveiled on September 10. That's just a few weeks from now and hence, leaks related to the new iPhone are bound to increase. So far, we have only known some specifications as well as a few concept renders of the iPhone 12 series. Jon Prosser, the renowned tipster, has come up with true hands-on of an iPhone 12 Pro prototype device.

To be specific, the devices in question are the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Prosser in his latest tweets has confirmed a few of the hyped features on the new iPhone models. The one that concerns most iPhone fanboys is the 120Hz display on the Pro Max. Prosser shows the feature under testing on a prototype unit of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Similar to Samsung, Apple will offer an adaptive mode that switches to 60Hz when there's no real application of 120Hz refresh rate.

Since we are on the topic of display, the Pro series will have slimmer bezels than the outgoing models. Due to the slimmer bezels, the display size has improved thereby reducing the presence of the notch. That said, the notch is still of the same size as on the iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro Max cameras go Pro!

As speculated, Apple is indeed testing the LiDAR sensor on back of the new Pro models. In the prototype unit shown by Prosser, the screenshots confirm a LiDAR sensor along with the other cameras. The Pro will end up using the LiDAR sensor for autofocusing needs. Additionally, Apple is testing features such as Advanced Night Mode, Advanced Noise Reduction and new Zoom capabilities among others.

iPhone 12 Pro details: True Depth array same size. Bezels are “noticeably thinner” Slightly larger display – making the notch “appear” smaller. Face ID works from wider angles. Even flat on a table. Sides are flat, but glass has slight curve. Rear cam module is 10% larger. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

The Pro models could also record 120 fps and 240 fps slow-motion videos in 4K resolution. This is a first for any smartphone. All these point at the much-upgraded camera hardware which also explains a 10 per cent bigger camera module than the iPhone 11 Pro.



What else is new?

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max Want video too? pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

We are told the iPhone 12 series to feature flat sides similar to the iPad Pro. However, on the Pro models, the display glass will be slightly curved. Moreover, FaceID will now have a wider range of scanning. Prosser says you could be able to unlock the iPhone 12 with FaceID even when it sits flat on the desk. Sadly, there’s no new lead on the design renders of the upcoming iPhone models.