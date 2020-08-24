comscore iPhone 12 Pro Max could get the 120Hz ProMotion display | BGR India
iPhone 12 Pro Max could eventually get the 120Hz ProMotion display

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max may get the 120hz ProMotion display. The regular model is said to retain the 60Hz displays from the iPhone 11 series.

  Published: August 24, 2020 11:30 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Representational Image

If you are eagerly waiting for the next iPhone, there’s an interesting update. From the world of smartphone leaks and rumours, there’s something on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Popular tipster Jon Prosser has said that Apple is still testing a 120Hz display for the ultimate version of the iPhone. There’s still no confirmation yet but Prosser says the chances of the 120Hz ProMotion display in the Pro Max is high. Also Read - Apple to use cheap batteries in iPhone 12 5G to cut costs

Prosser, who has had accurate leaks most of the time, says in his tweet the chances of the iPhone 12 Pro Max getting the 120Hz display is high. Initial leaks on the flagship iPhone 12 model suggested Apple is backing out of the 120Hz display. The reasons were unknown but all the iPhone 12 models were said to get standard 60Hz OLED panels. However, there’s now a chance for the Pro Max variant. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online, offer closer look at new design

In successive tweets, Prosser says there’s no LTPO display but the 120Hz feature is still there on the prototypes. The chances of the 120Hz ProMotion making it to the final launch devices are still slim. He says Apple may back out at the last moment and go with the 60Hz display. However, there’s still a chance and iPhone fanboys still have something to look forward to. Also Read - Apple reportedly going to make iPhone 12 in India from next year

Apple currently offers its 120Hz ProMotion display only on the iPad Pro models. However, the iPad Pro uses an LCD display while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will get an OLED panel. The USB-C port from the iPad Pro was also going to come to the iPhone 12 but that’s not happening. However, all the four iPhone 12 models are getting the flat frame design from the iPad Pro. Additionally, there will be four new iPhone 12 models this year.

iPhone 12 expectations

The leaks have so far suggested a total of four iPhone 12 models. There’s a new entry-level 5.4-inch compact iPhone 12 with dual cameras. Then there’s a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max with two rear cameras as well. An iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch OLED display is rumoured with three cameras. Lastly, the abovementioned iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display with possibly a 120Hz display.

All these new iPhone 12 models will rely on an OLED panel instead of LCD. The camera hardware is getting upgraded and so will the internals. The Apple A14 chipset could debut with these new phones. Apple is also going to offer newer batteries with possibly longer stamina. The leaks suggest an official unveiling date of September 10 and prices will start from $649 for the range.

Best Sellers