iPhone 12 probably not shipping with Apple EarPods, hints iOS 14 codes

iOS 14 codes hint at Apple skipping the EarPods with the upcoming iPhone 12 series. Apple is rumored to avoid putting a charger and other accessories in the box with future products.

  Published: September 30, 2020 10:30 AM IST
Earlier in September, Apple announced it will not include a charging adapter with the new Apple Watch models for 2020. The company reasoned this as a move to cut down on its impact on the environment. Whether you like this move or not, it seems Apple set to follow the move for all its future launches, including that of the iPhone 12. iOS 14 codes have hinted at Apple’s intentions to avoid the EarPods in the box. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini could cost $700, lack 5G connectivity; Here’s everything we know about the compact smartphone

A recent report from MacRumors suggests that Apple won’t be including the EarPods earphones in the box anymore. Codes in iOS 14.2 beta suggest the absence of EarPods in the box. In the section mentioning RF Exposure, iOS 14.2 now says, “To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speakerphone, headphones, or other similar accessories.” Previously, Apple used the phrase “supplied headphones”. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 3 users should wait before updating to watchOS 7; Here's why

The omission of EarPods falls in line with what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested many months ago. Apple wants to save costs on per unit of the iPhone 12 series and it will do so by cutting off accessories. The charging adapter is getting dropped from the box and the EarPods now joins the list. Hence, if you buy an iPhone 12, all you will get under the accessories section is a charging cable. Also Read - Apple to stop charging App Store fees from Facebook till 31 December

Apple iPhone 12 bringing radical changes

With the iPhone 12, Apple is bringing some radical changes to its product lineup. Dropping the accessories in-box is one of the biggest changes the company has adopted in a long time. Rumors have it that the Cupertino company has plans for pushing the wireless AirPods to more people with sweet deals. The AirPods have been around for a while and come in as an expensive option to listen to music or take calls. The AirPods also help to push Siri to iPhone customers.

iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped, Apple could start pre-orders from October 16

iPhone 12 series October 13 launch date tipped, Apple could start pre-orders from October 16

The iPhone 12 in itself is getting some notable upgrades over the outgoing model. This year, the iPhone 12 is tagging along a Mini variant as well. Both the models will move to OLED display. The 6.1-inch model will support 5G whereas the 5.4-inch Mini will stick to 4G networks to cut down on costs. Both of these will feature dual cameras and the new A14 Bionic chipset.

  Published Date: September 30, 2020 10:30 AM IST

