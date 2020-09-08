iPhone 12-series can have 15W fast wireless charging

One of the most anticipated announcements for this year is on the iPhone 12-series, which should have its details revealed in October. Despite this, due to the coronavirus pandemic, other rumors suggest that its launch may suffer from delays or even be carried out with a more limited number of models than expected. Also Read - Supposed Apple iPhone 12 pre-production unit spotted on video

iPhone 12 may have fast wireless charging

This past week, some details regarding its charging system were leaked on the internet. On the Weibo website, a Chinese social network, a document emerged showcasing what the supposed magnetic structure for wirelessly charging the iPhone 12 could look like. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 may sport cameras with larger image sensors

The document claims that there is a small QR code printed near the phone’s camera. Moreover, it still bears the phrase “Designed by Apple in California”. The charging mechanism itself is arranged in a circle made up of 36 magnetic pieces. It would also be compatible with NFC technology.

In fact, the new charging system for the iPhone 12 is being compared to the “AirPower” project. It was developed by Apple a few years ago but never got implemented on any device. In addition to the leaks seen in this document, Apple had already registered some patents for its new fast-charging system. More recently, the company also purchased sets of parts with 20W chargers. Thus, it is expected that in addition to the iPhone 12 having 20W fast wired charging. It may also support 15W wireless fast charging.

Regarding the batteries, it is worth remembering that in July, some photos revealed that the iPhone 12 could use models with a lower charging capacity. However, this does not mean that the device’s battery will be impaired. Apple, for its part, did not comment on the document that appeared on the Chinese social network. Thus, all the details regarding fast charging and NFC technology are still taken as rumors or leaks.