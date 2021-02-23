iPhone 12 series helped Apple beat Samsung to become the top smartphone player in Q4 2020

Apple for the very first time has beaten the South Korean smartphone Samsung to become the top smartphone player in Q4 2020. According to a report coming from Gartner, the US-based tech giant has sold more smartphones than Samsung in the fourth quarter of last year. However, the report suggested that smartphone sales in the fourth quarter declined to 5.4 percent. Also Read - Apple may be making MagSafe magnetic battery pack for its new iPhones

Gartner noted that Apple is selling more iPhones and also generating higher profits when compared to the South Korean smartphone manufacturer. It suggested that Apple has sold 79.9 million iPhone units while Samsung sold 62.1 million smartphones in the final three months of 2020. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 leaked images reveal design similar to AirPods Pro

The market researcher agency revealed that the Cupertino tech giant had a 20.8 percent market share during the fourth quarter of 2020. Samsung, in comparison, had a 16.2 percent market share. Notably, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer was the number one smartphone manufacturer for the entire 2020, the sales dropped by 14.6 percent. Apple witnessed a year-on-year growth of 14.9 percent. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: “Actual deals” on smartphones you can benefit from

iPhone 12 series helped

Apple’s incredible sales numbers are the result of the well-received iPhone 12 series that launched in the global market last year. As per the report, consumers are choosing iPhones over Android smartphones from manufacturers like Samsung and OnePlus.

This year, the US based tech giant is expected to enter the 5G smartphone with the launch of the iPhone 13 series. Under the series, the company is expected to launch four models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini.

The company is also expected to announce the follow up device of the iPhone SE (2020). Rumours suggest that the successor device could be called the iPhone SE (2021) or iPhone 12S.