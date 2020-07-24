comscore iPhone 12 series rumored to offer better camera experience
iPhone 12 series may launch with new lenses for better camera experience

  Published: July 24, 2020 8:10 PM IST
With the launch of the next lineup of iPhones getting closer, we are likely to witness rumors and details of Apple’s upcoming devices will start to emerge. The most recent of these unofficial information suggests that the forthcoming iPhone 12 series will feature high-quality Semco and Sunny Optical lenses in their camera component. Also Read - Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sues YouTube for allowing bitcoin scams

iPhone 12 series could feature new lenses

The “leak” comes from the popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The new lenses are said to offer better overall performance and would remarkably improve the autofocus of iPhones 12. Semco is a Korean company, while Sunny Optical is headquartered in China, but they have something in common: both are considered the “best” lens suppliers. Also Read - Apple iPhone 11 to be the first flagship iPhone manufactured in India

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs, features, availability

Another interesting detail is that Semco could manufacture the periscope-type telephoto lenses that will be used on iPhones in 2022. This telephoto lens system is currently used by some Huawei phones, such as the P40 Pro. Apple typically buys parts from multiple suppliers to increase competition in its supply chain and reduces cost. Kuo believes that these companies will be able to supply components of higher quality and better performance. Also Read - Vodafone eSIM now available for some Apple iPhones in India

Moreover, for the 2021’s iPhone lineup, we would also see changes in the internal lenses. Largan and Genius would stop being the suppliers of those lenses to leave room for Semco and Sunny Optical. At the moment, there is nothing officially confirmed about the new iPhone. However, rumors reveal that the iPhone 12 Pro could arrive in two versions. One with a 6.1-inch screen and the other one with a 6.7-inch screen, both with OLED panels.

Both phones could have a ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded cameras, and 6GB of RAM. In other news, the iPhone 12 Pro would have a larger battery than expected. The 6.1-inch model’s capacity would be 2,815mAh. The iPhone 12 is said to have a 2,227mAh battery, while the iPhone 12 Max could feature a 2,775mAh battery.

