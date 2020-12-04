iPhone 12 series users facing battery drain, network issues

It has been almost two months since the iPhone 12 series dropped. Our review for the vanilla iPhone 12 is out as well and we sort of liked it in many ways. Apple is yet to share the sales figures but based on the enthusiasm surrounding it, we assume Apple fans are lapping up the new iPhones more than ever. However, the new iPhones don’t come without faults and after going through a couple of reported issues on Apple forums, it seems these phones are facing battery drain issues. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 review: Quite a superstar

A couple of users on Apple's forums have reported severe battery drain issues on their iPhone 12 series units. A majority of the complaints are coming from those who are using the iPhone 12 Pro. Most of them are complaining about battery drain issues overnight. One user, in particular, says that his iPhone 12 Pro drained an average of 30 percent charge overnight in an idle state. Another user complained of an average of 4 percent drained with no background activity.

"I'm noticing that the iPhone 12 Pro is draining when idle with almost no background activity at a rate of 4% which is much faster than my previous iPhone 11 Pro, and to be honest a faster idle drain than I can actually remember from a new iPhone. First instinct was to disable Mobile data to see if it was a 5G thing, but I actually don't see any real difference from doing that (which makes sense as I've been on Wi-Fi 98% of the time since I got it)," wrote one user.

Several other users also came up complaining of similar issues while others denied any such issues on their iPhone 12 Pro units. It should be noted that most of these people are using 5G networks in the US, where 5G connectivity is available. One user detailed a conversation with Apple Support and it was discovered that the device is fine. Hence, it seems that the latest build of iOS 14 is causing battery drain issues on the iPhone 12 Pro.

In other reports, it is also said that some users are facing network connectivity issues on their iPhone 12 series devices. On Apple Forums, several users of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are coming up with complaints regarding frequent signal drops, even when older iPhones are getting full coverage. The issue is limited to the major US carriers only and hasn’t been noticed outside of the US.

Is the iPhone 12 also affected?

As of now, it seems that the iPhone 12 Pro is the only device that’s facing the issue. The iPhone 12 review sample that we have at BGR India isn’t throwing up any of those issues. In fact, our iPhone 12 is easily lasting up to 2 days under moderate usage, with both LTE and Wi-Fi connection 24 x 7. There’s a minimal drain of charge overnight.

We can’t say for the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max as we don’t have these phones at our disposal. However, if you are facing similar issues, you should pen down your issues on Apple Forums. Additionally, you should keep looking for an iOS 14 update that should fix the issue.