comscore iPhone 12 series users facing battery drain, network issues | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • iPhone 12 series users facing battery drain, network drop issues
News

iPhone 12 series users facing battery drain, network drop issues

News

Several iPhone 12 series users are complaining about battery drain issues on their iPhone 12 Pro units. Some reports are also coming up about network drop issues.

iPhone 12 (18)

It has been almost two months since the iPhone 12 series dropped. Our review for the vanilla iPhone 12 is out as well and we sort of liked it in many ways. Apple is yet to share the sales figures but based on the enthusiasm surrounding it, we assume Apple fans are lapping up the new iPhones more than ever. However, the new iPhones don’t come without faults and after going through a couple of reported issues on Apple forums, it seems these phones are facing battery drain issues. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 review: Quite a superstar

A couple of users on Apple’s forums have reported severe battery drain issues on their iPhone 12 series units. A majority of the complaints are coming from those who are using the iPhone 12 Pro. Most of them are complaining about battery drain issues overnight. One user, in particular, says that his iPhone 12 Pro drained an average of 30 percent charge overnight in an idle state. Another user complained of an average of 4 percent drained with no background activity. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Apple iPhone 12 - Here's The Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

“I’m noticing that the iPhone 12 Pro is draining when idle with almost no background activity at a rate of 4% which is much faster than my previous iPhone 11 Pro, and to be honest a faster idle drain than I can actually remember from a new iPhone. First instinct was to disable Mobile data to see if it was a 5G thing, but I actually don’t see any real difference from doing that (which makes sense as I’ve been on Wi-Fi 98% of the time since I got it),” wrote one user. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra - Check out Head to Apple and Samsung Comparison

Apple iPhone 12

Several other users also came up complaining of similar issues while others denied any such issues on their iPhone 12 Pro units. It should be noted that most of these people are using 5G networks in the US, where 5G connectivity is available. One user detailed a conversation with Apple Support and it was discovered that the device is fine. Hence, it seems that the latest build of iOS 14 is causing battery drain issues on the iPhone 12 Pro.

In other reports, it is also said that some users are facing network connectivity issues on their iPhone 12 series devices. On Apple Forums, several users of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are coming up with complaints regarding frequent signal drops, even when older iPhones are getting full coverage. The issue is limited to the major US carriers only and hasn’t been noticed outside of the US.

Is the iPhone 12 also affected?

As of now, it seems that the iPhone 12 Pro is the only device that’s facing the issue. The iPhone 12 review sample that we have at BGR India isn’t throwing up any of those issues. In fact, our iPhone 12 is easily lasting up to 2 days under moderate usage, with both LTE and Wi-Fi connection 24 x 7. There’s a minimal drain of charge overnight.

We can’t say for the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max as we don’t have these phones at our disposal. However, if you are facing similar issues, you should pen down your issues on Apple Forums. Additionally, you should keep looking for an iOS 14 update that should fix the issue.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 4, 2020 11:42 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12

5

79900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 2x optical zoom out
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

119900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 12MP + 12MP +

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Kratos skin available in Fornite
Gaming
Kratos skin available in Fornite
Twitter stops threaded replies feature

News

Twitter stops threaded replies feature

Reasons why PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year

Gaming

Reasons why PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

Features

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

Infinix Zero 8i launched in India with stunning design, top-end specs

News

Infinix Zero 8i launched in India with stunning design, top-end specs

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

iPhone 12 series users facing battery drain, network issues

Twitter stops threaded replies feature

Motorola Moto G Nio first look: Familiar Moto G design

ZTE Blade V2021 5G goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

Poco Days sale: Poco X3, M2 Pro on sale with Rs 1,000 off

Fraudsters posing as family and friends on Facebook to scam

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 12 series users facing battery drain, network issues

News

iPhone 12 series users facing battery drain, network issues
Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver

News

Delivery boy fled with 14 iPhone 12 Pro Max he was asked to deliver
Apple iPhone 12 review: Quite a superstar

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review: Quite a superstar
iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max available: Price in India, discount offers

News

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max available: Price in India, discount offers
OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Flagship Comparison | BGR India

Mobiles

OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Flagship Comparison | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy F62 जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, Geekbench पर इन फीचर्स के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro 5G: लॉन्च से पहले कीमत और फीचर्स आएं सामने, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Motorola Capri, Capri Plus बजट फ्रेंडली स्मार्टफोन्स अगले साल की शुरुआत में होंगे लॉन्च : रिपोर्ट

IND vs AUS 1st T20 Live Streaming: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच मोबाइल पर फ्री में देखें T-20 मैच LIVE

iPhone 12 यूजर्स को 4G और 5G नेटवर्क सिग्नल में आ रही है दिक्कत

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India

Hands On

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Unboxing & Overview | BGR India
How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India

Features

How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile and Desktop | BGR India
Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games
How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

News

iPhone 12 series users facing battery drain, network issues
News
iPhone 12 series users facing battery drain, network issues
Twitter stops threaded replies feature

News

Twitter stops threaded replies feature
Motorola Moto G Nio first look: Familiar Moto G design

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G Nio first look: Familiar Moto G design
ZTE Blade V2021 5G goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

News

ZTE Blade V2021 5G goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC
Poco Days sale: Poco X3, M2 Pro on sale with Rs 1,000 off

Deals

Poco Days sale: Poco X3, M2 Pro on sale with Rs 1,000 off

new arrivals in india

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers