Apple A14 chip will bring 50% improvement in gaming

Apple is not expected to launch its 2020 iPhone lineup until September of this year. However, that has not stopped analysts and other sources to piece key information of the next device. Likely to be called iPhone 12 series, there are rumors that Apple will launch a total of four models. One thing, however, remains certain: all these devices will be powered by Apple A14 chipset. Interestingly, the new A14 processor is said to be fabricated using TSMC’s new 5nm process. This should bring better efficiency and performance gains over its predecessor.

Now, a new analysis claims that the iPhone 12 series equipped with Apple A14 will be as powerful as the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro. According to Jason Cross of MacWorld, the new processor for iPhone will bring huge gains in terms of performance. He starts by pointing out that the performance gain can be owed to a jump from 7nm to 5nm process node. Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is also expected to switch to a 5nm process node for its next mobile platform.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

“This is a big upgrade. The 5 nm mode is not a half-step by any stretch, but it is the next “full node” after 7nm,” Cross explains. He also adds that TSMC is claiming an improved transistor density of 15 billion transistors with a 5nm process. “It’s so big that I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if Apple shrunk the total chip area a bit to around 85 mm square and around 12.5 billion transistors,” he added. Apple’s existing processors are already ahead of mainstream rivals in terms of performance.

The switch to 5nm process for Apple A14 processor should result in multi-core performance gain as well. We might finally see Apple move to an octa-core configuration. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Geekbench 5 multi-core score creeps up to 5,000 or so,” Cross notes in his research. He also expects significant improvement in gaming performance with the switch to a new platform. The device could also be helped by rumored 6GB of RAM.

Apple iPhone 12 series is tipped to come with 50 percent improvement in gaming performance. This will be possible thanks to more transistors in the GPU. “Barring some new performance bottleneck, I think a score over 9,500 is certainly possible,” Cross adds. He also expects further improvements to the neural engine of the processor. Cross sees Apple adding Neural Engine cores this time to its mobile processor. He see Apple make the claim “that machine learning tasks are at least twice as fast as on the A13.”