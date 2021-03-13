iPhone 13 yet again expected to come with in-display 'Touch ID'

Apple is often seen in the news for its 2021 iPhone 13 lineup, which already has a long list of rumours and leaks. Joining the existing ones is the new leak, which hints at the return of the Touch ID. Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 design, launch date leaked: Here's how it may look like

This is something we have been hearing for a while now and with the new information on the iPhone 13, there are chances that this might turn true. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 series could come with bigger batteries: Report

iPhone 13 most likely to bring back Touch ID

A new report by MacRumors suggests that the Apple iPhone 13 will welcome back the Touch ID biometrics, which Apple ditched in 2017. However, this won’t be like the Touch ID we saw in previous iPhones. Also Read - Apple begins assembling iPhone 12 in India: What this means for you?

As per Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner (and three more people), the 2021 iPhones will get under-the-display Touch ID, which will mark the entry of the tech on an iPhone for the first time. This will be in addition to Face ID, which is the current biometric authentication option on an iPhone.

This detail, which has been rumoured previously too, if turns true, will make the iPhone 13 the first Apple product to get a combination of a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition, which has existed in a number of Android smartphones for years.

To recall, Apple bid goodbye to the physical fingerprint scanner in 2017 when it launched the iPhone X with a notch. Hence, bringing it back, that too in the form of an under-the-screen sensor, could be intriguing.

More iPhone 13 details

It is also suggested that the iPhone 13 will adopt a “more tightly integrated version of the existing structured light system,” which will call for a smaller notch than the current one. This is also something we have heard before.

The smaller notch is expected to further decrease in size in 2022, considering Apple is most likely to adopt the Time-of-Flight (ToF) setup for Face ID. This highly hints at a punch-hole display for the 2022 iPhones, which yet again, has been leaked earlier.

While we lack concrete details, Apple is expected to launch four iPhones: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. All devices are expected to see the performance, camera, and more improvements.

The iPhone 13 series could also come with bigger batteries, possible support for a 120Hz refresh rate, and more.