iPhone 13 available at Rs 38,900 as Part of New Year offer: Check all offers here

Apple launched the iPhone 13 in September 2021 for Rs 79,900 and now, Imagine one of Apple's authorised retailers in India is offering multiple discounts on iPhone 13. As part of New Year Sale, the retailer is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 which brings down the price to Rs 66,900 for the base 128GB variant. Customers with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card can avail an additional Rs 2,000 discount and here is also an exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000. In addition, those are exchanging their old devices can get a trade-in value of up to Rs 20,000. All offers combined together brings down the price to Rs 38,900 for the base model.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 in 2021. The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup. It also comes with an A15 Bionic SoC that has a four-core GPU. The iPhone supports 20W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the production of iPhones in India is in full swing, the government wants Apple to move the production of its high-end laptops called MacBook and iPad. The government is reportedly planning to offer an incentive scheme to Apple to motivate it. The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) for IT hardware may soon be increased from the current outlay of Rs 7,350 crore to around Rs 20,000 crore to attract manufacturers, especially Apple to begin producing more devices in India.

According to a report by Times of India, the IT ministry is keen on increasing hardware production in India. And since Apple is one of the leading brands, the government is hopeful that an increased outlay in the PLI scheme will encourage Apple to move the production of its entire ecosystem to India. India's ambition to lure Apple to local production comes at a time when the iPhone maker is looking for alternatives due to disturbances in China. Apple is likely looking at a China-plus-one strategy for the global procurement of products.

Citing sources in the IT Ministry, the report quoted that the local production of iPhone models saw phenomenal success with Apple’s top manufacturers – Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron — all making “smartphones worth billions of dollars in the country.” The next step will be to onboard Apple for the production of MacBook and other products such as iPad in India, the report said.