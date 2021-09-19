iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com

iPhone 13 series is now available for pre-order in India from various platforms including myvi.com, Vi app, Flipkart, Amazon, among many others. Vodafone-idea has announced to offer special deal and cashback to buyers pre-ordering the iPhone 13 series from Vodafone’s official website. Also Read - iPhone 13 too expensive? Get iPhone 12 at lowest ever price on Flipkart today

The iPhone 13 cashback offer is available for Vodafone-idea postpaid customers only. The telecom giant announced, on ordering the iPhone 13 via Vi’s official website, you get first day delivery access, i.e on September 25th. “Users pre-ordering iPhone with Vi, will be entitled to get the product on the 1st day of product availability in India in select markets,” the telecom operator said in an official statement. Also Read - iPhone 13 series pre-orders starting today: Check price, offers and more

Vi – iPhone 13 cashback and discount offer

Vi announced cashback benefits with some REDX postpaid plans including Rs 1099 Redx pack, Rs 1,699 Redx Family pack, and Rs 2,299 Redx Family plan. The telecom operator said, customers opting for these Redx plans can get “100 percent cashback” on the first month’s rental amount. Vi noted that the cashback will be reflected over a period of six months. Also Read - iPhone SE 256GB variant has been discontinued

“Customers can additionally enjoy a host of benefits on REDX including premium entertainment on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, travel benefits with complimentary International roaming and airport lounge access, premium customer service and much more,” the telecom operator said in an official statement.

Additionally, Vi announced to provide double data benefits to iPhone 13 buyers on recharge of Rs 299 prepaid plan. Eligible customer will also get weekend rollover benefit with this offer.

All these offers are available on purchase of all models of the iPhone 13 series including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Launched last week, iPhone 13 starts at a price of Rs 69,900 for the base 128GB storage and goes up to Rs 1,29,900 for the base model of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.