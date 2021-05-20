iPhone 13 colours could include this new, refreshing option

Every day is an Apple rumour day! As the iPhone 13 launch nears (it’s a few months from now), the list of rumours and leaks is also increasing and the most recent one talks about the addition of a new colour option, which will be a first for Apple. Also Read - Apple Store app revamped: Gets new features for iPadOS

The expected iPhone 13 hue could prove to be interesting in addition to the pastel colours Apple has been exploring these days for its products. Here’s a look at what is the expected colour for 2021 iPhones. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 to get iPhone 12-like flat edges and more, suggest leaked renders

This could be one of the iPhone 13 colours

A new leak (courtesy of Peng Store’s Twitter handle), the iPhone 13 is likely to include the new Rose Pink as one of the colour options it might get. By the looks of it, the device appears quite refreshing, although, might attract polarising opinions. Also Read - Apple’s Craig Federighi admits the level of Mac malware is not acceptable, iOS fairs better

The tweet suggests that the colour variant will be available for people to buy in December this year. This is surprising as the 2021 iPhone 13 lineup is most likely on schedule and expected to launch in September.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Rose Pink coming soon in December 2021 💕 pic.twitter.com/B4gPiO1MGC — PENG STORE  (@PengPhones) May 5, 2021

However, Apple has released new colour options for its iPhones post the launch: the recent purple-hued iPhone 12 is an example. Hence, there are chances that this information might turn true and the Rose Pink colour option becomes a part of the official Apple colour pallette.

Additionally, the Pink colour is mentioned for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Hence, it remains unknown as to whether or not the new colour will be for all the expected iPhone 13 models or just the Pro variants.

This is again intriguing as Apple has mostly introduced such shades for the non-Pro models. But since the company is launching a number of products in bright colours (even new shades for its iPhones), expanding the same to the Pro iPhones doesn’t seem like a bad idea.

iPhone 13 previous leaks

The iPhone 13 in the new leak is seen sporting flat edges and bigger camera housings at the back, something which was leaked previously. Past rumours also suggest that the iPhone 13 is expected to come with a small notch and house a smaller Face ID chip as compared to the current iPhone 12.

The new iPhones are likely to come in four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and Pro Max. While the Pro models could get a 120Hz LTPO display, the other two phones are likely to stick to a 60Hz OLED display. The devices are expected to support the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature.

Additionally, they are expected to support 5G, come with improved cameras, bigger batteries, iOS 15, A15 Bionic chip, and more.