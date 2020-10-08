comscore iPhone 13 could reduce the display notch, may get slimmer | BGR India
iPhone 13 could finally reduce the display notch, may get slimmer

Latest rumors suggest the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will carry on with the display notch. The iPhone 13 will get a slim notch without sacrificing the FaceID sensor.

  Published: October 8, 2020 4:50 PM IST
Representational Image

The iPhone notch is one of the most controversial innovations in the world of smartphones. It initiated a trend of massive cutouts on smartphone displays eating into the viewing space. While Android phone manufacturers have eliminated the notch with punch-hole cutouts and pop-up cameras, Apple has stuck to the big old notch for a while. The upcoming iPhone 12 is also expected to do retain the notch. Beginning from the iPhone 13, things may finally change. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13; Here's what we know so far

Popular tipster IceUniverse has hinted towards the end of the iPhone notch. He does not share confirmed information but previous tips from the tipster have been proven true. The tip says that the iPhone 13 will eventually mark the reduction of the notch. In a rough diagram shared via a tweet, it is shown that the iPhone 13 will get a slimmer notch – one that does not protrude as much as the iPhone 11. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked, iPhone 12 Mini to start at $649 and iPhone 12 Pro at $999

This year’s iPhone 12 is expected to retain the same display notch as the iPhone 11. Hence, the design is unlikely to change by a huge variety, apart from the flat edges. The iPhone 12 will spawn four new models and all of them will get an OLED display this year. The notch will stay for holding the FaceID sensors in the typical position. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 base model to offer 64GB storage this year

Will iPhone 13 mark the end for notches?

The iPhone notch has been around since 2017 and while other manufacturers copied it for a while, they have all moved on. In a world of punch-hole cutouts and pop-up cameras, the iPhone notch sticks out as a sore thumb. This year’s iPhone 12 series will also retain the notch. Given the iPhone 12 is expected to start from $700, it does not appeal to those who want modern uninterrupted displays.

With the iPhone 13, the notch may start to slim down as Apple may find ways to repackage the TrueDepth sensor system. The reduced notch will eventually release more space for viewing. Apple isn’t going for the pill-shaped cutout that Huawei adopted for its P40 Pro flagship earlier this year.

Apple unlikely to offer 120Hz refresh rate display on iPhone 12

Going forward, the iPhone 14 may eventually use under-display camera technology to hide the sensors. ZTE has already launched a phone using this technology while Xiaomi and Oppo have shown proof of concepts. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is also rumored to feature the same. Apple won’t want to be left behind its key competitors by the time the iPhone 14 lands up.

  • Published Date: October 8, 2020 4:50 PM IST

Best Sellers