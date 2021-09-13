comscore iPhone 13 most likely to get 1TB of storage, to drop 64GB option
iPhone 13 fresh rumours: Yes to 1TB of storage, no to 64GB

Apple is all set to host an online event on September 14 and launch this year's iPhone 13 lineup along with a few more possible products.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Image: Unbox Therapy

Apple is just a day away from the launch of what can be safely termed as the most-awaited launch of this year. The iPhone 13 will launch soon and ahead of the same, it seems like rumours won’t stop coming in. The latest one talks about the storage options we might get and it reiterates something we have heard before. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 tipped to be cheaper than iPhone 12 mini, launch expected in 2022

Known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the iPhone 13 series will be the first to get 1TB of storage as an option. Tomorrow might also be the time when Apple will bid goodbye to 64GB of storage option. Also Read - Deal of the day: iPhone SE available at lowest ever price, up for grabs with Rs 6,901 flat discount

iPhone 13 storage details leaked

It is suggested that the iPhone 13 will get three storage options for users to choose from: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. These will be the options available with the iPhone 13 Mini. Also Read - Upcoming phone launches this week: iPhone 13 series, Xiaomi Mi 11T, and more

As for the Pro models, this is where the good news is. The iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max will get 1TB of storage in addition to the above-mentioned three options. If this happens, these will become the first iPhones to get the option.  To recall, the current iPhone 12 series max out at 512GB of storage.

In addition to this, Kuo suggests that the upcoming iPhone 13 series will be affected by the shortage of components. Although, this won’t impact the shipments, which are expected to see year-on-year growth of 10 per cent.

iphone 13 apple event launch date (1)

There’s something about things other than the iPhones too. It is suggested that the AirPods 3 might launch at tomorrow’s event. The third-gen AirPods are likely to see a design overhaul, improved battery and performance, and more. The AirPods 2 are expected to stay alive.

Coming back to the iPhone 13 series, it is expected to include four members as we have heard before, come with a number of camera improvements, A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, and more. All devices might get a smaller notch, differently placed rear cameras, bigger batteries, and more. The Pro models are expected to get ProMotion displays.

The iPhone 13 launch event will commence at 10:30 pm tomorrow. Wait until then to see how the new iPhones turn out to be.

  Published Date: September 13, 2021 4:10 PM IST

