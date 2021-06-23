This year’s iPhone 13 series is arguably among the much-anticipated phones right now. Every now and then, leaks regarding the 2021 iPhones surface to fuel our excitement. We now have some new details on the same, which hints at when these phones will arrive. Also Read - iPhone 12 Mini reaches end of production already, say rumours

If we go by the latest leak, Apple is most likely to follow the launch cycle it has been for years, keeping last year’s phone aside. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale top deals: iPhone SE, Poco X3 Pro and more on discount

iPhone 13 launch date leaked

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives (via PhoneArena) has hinted at the launch date of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. It is suggested that the phones will launch in the third week of September, which is most likely to be September 14. Also Read - Beware! This new iOS bug breaks WiFi on iPhones: Here's a quick fix for it

While we don’t have concrete details, it is further suggested that the phones could possibly be available to buy, starting September 24. A launch date for India is still under the wraps. But, we can expect the new iPhone 13 phones to reach the Indian shores in September end or October.

It is further suggested that Apple aims to produce around 130 to 150 million units of the iPhone 13 in the second half of this year. The initial orders are estimated to the between 90 and 100 million, increased from the 80 million figure of the iPhone 12.

More feature details leaked

In addition to this, there have been leaks on a number of iPhone 13 features. The latest report by TrendForce suggests that the 13 Pro models won’t max out to 1TB of storage, contradicting previous leaks. If this is true, we can expect it to go up to 512GB, much like last year.

It is also suggested that the non-Pro models won’t get hold of the LiDAR scanner, which was expected to reach all the iPhone 13 models.

Other details hint at things we have heard previously. The iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max are expected to get an LTPO ProMotion screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, while the other two models will stick to a 60Hz display.

The could be a smaller notch, big rear camera housings, a combination of Face ID and Touch ID to expect. The camera department could also be improved with support for sensor-shift stabilisation, better zooming capabilities, and more.

The phones are highly expected to come with an A15 Bionic chip, run iOS 15, come with bigger batteries, and more.