iPhone 13 Launch Date: Apple sends invite for the launch of newer generation iPhone models, likely to be the iPhone 13 series. The invite doesn't reveal the name of the upcoming iPhone models but rumours and leaks hint at iPhone 13.

Just like last year, the Apple event will be hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will kick off at 10am PDT (around 10:30pm as per Indian standard time) and will stream live all the way from Apple Park in California.

Apple Event confirmed

Ahead of the official release, rumours and leaks circulating on the internet reveal that there will be four models under the iPhone 13 series. These models will succeed the iPhone 12 series of smartphones from last year.

The four models likely to go official under the upcoming series include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Take the names with a pinch of salt until Apple officially confirms them. Some reports suggest that Apple may not go with “13” number and jump to iPhone 14 straight.

Alongside the newer iPhone models, Apple is said to announce a new Watch as well dubbed Watch Series 7. Going by the track record, the company usually launches a new Watch at the iPhone launch event, and it is likely that same will be followed this year as well. On the contrary, a recent leak suggests that Apple Watch Series 7 launch could be delayed due to production issues.

iPhone 13 series is coming

This year’s iPhones are said to be an upgraded version over the predecessor in terms of design, battery, performance as well as camera. The iPhone 13 series is tipped to offers a smaller notch but a long last battery life, which iPhone users have been asking for a long time now.

Rumours and leaks also suggest that the iPhone 13 series of smartphones will be powered by A15 Bionic chipset and run iOS 15 operating system, which was officially unveiled at the WWDC 2021 event earlier this year.

Another interesting feature we could see in the iPhone 13 is satellite communication, which is basically said to allow users stuck in a no connectivity area connect for help during an emergency situation. It is said that the iPhone 13 will launch with the hardware capabilities for satellite communication, but the feature will be available only by next year. Reports also suggest that the feature could be available only in select markets.