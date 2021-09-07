comscore iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event
  • Home
  • News
  • iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event
News

iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event

News

iPhone 13 Launch Date: Apple sends invite for the launch of newer generation iPhone models, likely to be the iPhone 13 series. The invite doesn’t reveal the name of the upcoming iPhone models but the launch date has been confirmed.

iphone 13 apple event launch date (1)

iPhone 13 Launch Date: Apple sends invite for the launch of newer generation iPhone models, likely to be the iPhone 13 series. The invite doesn’t reveal the name of the upcoming iPhone models but rumours and leaks hint at iPhone 13. Also Read - iPhone 13’s satellite feature will be available only in select markets: Is India one of them?

Just like last year, the Apple event will be hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will kick off at 10am PDT (around 10:30pm as per Indian standard time) and will stream live all the way from Apple Park in California. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 may not launch alongside iPhone 13, and this is the reason

Apple Event confirmed

Ahead of the official release, rumours and leaks circulating on the internet reveal that there will be four models under the iPhone 13 series. These models will succeed the iPhone 12 series of smartphones from last year. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 60,000 in September 2021: Apple, Samsung, OnePlus

The four models likely to go official under the upcoming series include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Take the names with a pinch of salt until Apple officially confirms them. Some reports suggest that Apple may not go with “13” number and jump to iPhone 14 straight.

Alongside the newer iPhone models, Apple is said to announce a new Watch as well dubbed Watch Series 7. Going by the track record, the company usually launches a new Watch at the iPhone launch event, and it is likely that same will be followed this year as well. On the contrary, a recent leak suggests that Apple Watch Series 7 launch could be delayed due to production issues.

iPhone 13 series is coming

This year’s iPhones are said to be an upgraded version over the predecessor in terms of design, battery, performance as well as camera. The iPhone 13 series is tipped to offers a smaller notch but a long last battery life, which iPhone users have been asking for a long time now.

Rumours and leaks also suggest that the iPhone 13 series of smartphones will be powered by A15 Bionic chipset and run iOS 15 operating system, which was officially unveiled at the WWDC 2021 event earlier this year.

Another interesting feature we could see in the iPhone 13 is satellite communication, which is basically said to allow users stuck in a no connectivity area connect for help during an emergency situation. It is said that the iPhone 13 will launch with the hardware capabilities for satellite communication, but the feature will be available only by next year. Reports also suggest that the feature could be available only in select markets.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 7, 2021 11:10 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 7, 2021 11:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event
News
iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event
MediaTek sells more chips in Q2 2021 than Qualcomm and Apple did combined

News

MediaTek sells more chips in Q2 2021 than Qualcomm and Apple did combined

WhatsApp will soon allow you to hide last seen from a creepy stalker

Apps

WhatsApp will soon allow you to hide last seen from a creepy stalker

Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i, Pad, Cobble and Pocket launch on September 9: Key details revealed

News

Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i, Pad, Cobble and Pocket launch on September 9: Key details revealed

Xiaomi confirms 120W HyperCharge on Xiaomi 11T Pro flagship

Mobiles

Xiaomi confirms 120W HyperCharge on Xiaomi 11T Pro flagship

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event

MediaTek sells more chips in Q2 2021 than Qualcomm and Apple did combined

WhatsApp will soon allow you to hide last seen from a creepy stalker

Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i, Pad, Cobble and Pocket launch on September 9: Key details revealed

Xiaomi confirms 120W HyperCharge on Xiaomi 11T Pro flagship

Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More !

JioPhone Next affordable 4G smartphone launching this week: How to buy, what is the price

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

WhatsApp upcoming features: A look at new features that could launch soon

List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event

News

iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event
iPhone 13 s satellite feature will be available only in select markets: Is India one of them?

News

iPhone 13 s satellite feature will be available only in select markets: Is India one of them?
Apple Watch Series 7 may not launch alongside iPhone 13, and this is the reason

News

Apple Watch Series 7 may not launch alongside iPhone 13, and this is the reason
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fiber ने लॉन्च किए 5 नए क्वार्टरली पोस्टपेड ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स, मिलेगी 100Mbps से 1Gbps स्पीड

Samsung Galaxy M12 और Galaxy F12 की कीमत में हुआ इजाफा, जानें नई सेल प्राइस

फ्री फायर में मिलेंगे ये चार कमाल के बंडल्स, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Free Fire में जुड़ा नया हैकर स्टोर, जानें कैसे मिलेगा अपनी पसंद का इन-गेम आइटम

Itel Vision 2S स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, 7 हजार से कम में मिलेंगे 3 कैमरे और 5000mAh बैटरी

Latest Videos

Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More !

Features

Best Free Android Games To Play : Brawl Stars, AnimA And More !
List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !

Features

List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !
WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?

Features

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?
Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

News

iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event
News
iPhone 13 set to launch on September 14, Apple sends invite for a special event
MediaTek sells more chips in Q2 2021 than Qualcomm and Apple did combined

News

MediaTek sells more chips in Q2 2021 than Qualcomm and Apple did combined
WhatsApp will soon allow you to hide last seen from a creepy stalker

Apps

WhatsApp will soon allow you to hide last seen from a creepy stalker
Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i, Pad, Cobble and Pocket launch on September 9: Key details revealed

News

Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i, Pad, Cobble and Pocket launch on September 9: Key details revealed
Xiaomi confirms 120W HyperCharge on Xiaomi 11T Pro flagship

Mobiles

Xiaomi confirms 120W HyperCharge on Xiaomi 11T Pro flagship

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers