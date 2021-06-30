We have come across a number of iPhone 13 leaks, time and again. This further raises the urge to finally see how the new iPhones will be like, which are expected to launch in a few months. Before this happens, we are bound to see more leaks and here’s a new one. Also Read - Apple ships more MacBooks, iMacs and other PC products than ever in India in early 2021

The most recent leak gives us an idea as to how the vanilla iPhone 13 will look like and we can expect some design changes, something we have been hearing for a while now. Here's a look.

iPhone 13 design leaked again

As per leaked images of the iPhone 13 dummy units (courtesy of a Geek Village Chief), the rear camera placement is likely to change. The images show two cameras arranged diagonally. This is different from the 'one above the other' dual rear camera placement on the iPhone 12. The camera housings could also be a bit bigger in size.

This is most likely to be applicable on the iPhone 13 and the 13 Mini. The iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max are expected to come with three rear cameras that will be placed in a similar fashion as their predecessors.

However, there’s no word why Apple would choose to change the camera layout of the iPhone 13. This could possibly be to differentiate it from the Pro models.

To recall, this is the change we have seen in the previously leaked dummy units and the renders leaked by popular leakster Jon Prosser.

More details

Apple is most likely to launch the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max with a number of improvements. The phones are likely to get a small notch, new colour options, A15 Bionic chip, and iOS 15. Expect bigger batteries, the return of the Touch ID (along with Face ID), and more.

The cameras are also expected to see major changes. The iPhone 13 Pro models could get an ultra-wide lens with autofocus, better zooming capabilities, and more improvements. The Pro models are also expected to come with an LTPO ProMotion screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The other two models could stick to an OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate.

While there isn’t any confirmation, the new iPhone 13 series is expected to launch on September 14. To know more, stay tuned.