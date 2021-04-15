Apple will soon make the iPhone 13 series official in a few months. We have been seeing rumours related to the phones for some time now, which have aptly given us an idea as to how the 2021 iPhone 13 lineup could be like. In addition to the same, we have new details on the iPhone 13 Mini. Also Read - iPhone 14 in 2022 to get 48MP rear camera, Apple to cancel Mini variant

The new details hints at the possible design changes as opposed to its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Mini. Here’s a look the details. Also Read - Apple in talks with LG, Magna to manufacture its Car: Here's what we know

iPhone 13 Mini design changes in tow

As per leaked renders by Svet Apple, the Apple iPhone 13 Mini is expected to feature a different-looking camera bump, which will get two camera housings arranged diagonally. This is different from the vertically-placed rear cameras seen on the iPhone 12. Also Read - iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 beta version released, stable launch later this month: How to download

However, this will be similar to how the rear cameras could be placed on the iPhone 13. The reason for this is acrredited to the urge for a new design and to make way for the expected Sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) on the iPhone 13 series.

Another design change is expected to be the presence of a smaller notch, which is a much-rumoured inclusion in the upcoming iPhone series. This will be on a 5.4-inch screen, which is one of the distinguishing factors of the device.

Apart from this, another information (courtesy, Ming-Chi Kuo) is that the iPhone 13 Mini is expected to be the last ‘Mini.’ It is most likely due to the fact that the 12 Mini failed to make a mark and had rough sale numbers to show.

iPhone 13 series details in focus

Apple is most likely to launch the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max in September this year. The devices are expected to come with minor design changes, improved cameras with a focus on zooming capabilities and more, bigger batteries, A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, and lots more.

The Pro variants are likely to use LTPO display tech to support variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and come with a combination of Face ID and Touch ID (in the form of in-display fingerprint scanner).

However, we still don’t have official details on the same and need to wait until more concrete information comes up. Therefore, stay tuned to this space for more udpates.