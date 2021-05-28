Time and again, we have seen rumours that hint at major camera improvements for the iPhone 13. Now, the most recent information hints at exactly that in the form of sensor-shift stabilisation for all the 2021 iPhones. Also Read - Top iPhone models to buy at different price points: iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and more

This will improve the image stabilisation on the upcoming iPhones and do wonders for those with shaky hands. Here are the details. Also Read - iPhone 13 series launch may not delay as Apple's A15 Bionic chip enters production

All iPhone 13 models to get improved stabilisation

A new report by DigiTimes suggests that Voice coil motors (VCM) will be shipped for the iPhones more than Android in the second half of 2021. This is most likely for the sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS) that Apple could add for its iPhone 13 phones. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2021 event expectations: iOS 15, Pro Macs, and some more to look forward to

For the uninitiated, sensor-shift stabilisation ensures better focus and works by shifting the camera sensor instead of the lens, which is the current mechanism in the iPhone 12 phones.

However, the iPhone 12 Pro Max makes use the sensor-shift OIS. So, what will change in iPhone 13? To begin with, all iPhone 13 phones (iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max) are expected to get the tech, that too, for both the wide and ultra-wide cameras. Currently, the 12 Pro Max gets the sensor-shift functionality for only the wide camera.

It is further revealed that Apple has asked the camera component makers have been told to increase the production by 30 to 40 per cent to meet the demands.

Apart from this, the iPhone 13 phones are expected to come with an improved telephoto lens with up to 2.5X zooming, a changed aperture for the ultra-wide lens, LiDAR sensor for all the 2021 iPhones, and more.

Othe iPhone 13 details

The iPhone 13 iteration is expected to come with a smaller notch that could be due to a smaller Face ID chip. The rear camera housings could be bigger in size. Besides this, the phones will feature flat edges, much like the present phones.

The iPhone 13 Pro models are likely to come with LTPO displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will be first for Apple. The devices are expected to come with a combination of Touch ID and Face ID, which will mark the comeback of a fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the phones are most likely to come with 5G support, A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, bigger batteries, and more. The devices are also likely to get more colours, including a Pink option too.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to launch in September but we don’t have an official word on the same. We will keep you posted. Hence, stay tuned.