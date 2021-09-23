iPhone 13 Discount: Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 lineup last week globally including the Indian market. The latest generation iPhone models include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. If you want to purchase the new iPhone 13 series, Apple is offering great deals and discounts under which you can avail of the new iPhones at much lower prices. Also Read - Is Apple ditching iPhone 14 mini next year? Reports: Yes

Buyers willing to purchase one of the four models available under the iPhone 13 series can bring down the price substantially by opting for a trade-in option. The trade-in option allows you to buy iPhone 13 series on massive deals wherein you can save as much as Rs 46,000. Notably, the trade-in option means you can buy a new iPhone at a cheaper price by exchanging any eligible smartphone such as the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S20, and others. Also Read - Phones launched in India last week: iPhone 13 series, Tecno Spark 8, Infinix Hot 11, Realme C25Y, more

You will have to answer few questions about their current smartphone which include the brand name, model, and condition of the phone. Apple will then tell you the price of your old phone. Also Read - iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max delivery date details: Bad news for iPhone buyers

The catch is, you cannot get all phone models exchanged. According to the list provided by the company, you will be able to exchange iPhone 8 and above devices only. According to the list, the exchange value of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is Rs 46,120. Apart from Apple devices, you are also being offered an exchange offer on premium smartphones from Samsung and OnePlus.

How you can avail iPhone 13 offers and discounts

Go to the pre-order page of the iPhone 13 on Apple’s official website. The Trade-in option will appear on the page. Click Yes You will be asked about your pin code A box will appear asking ‘Is your smartphone an iPhone?’ Click Yes Enter the serial number of your current iPhone Some questions will be asked about your current iPhone, after which you will know how much it will be traded for. The money will be added to the instant credit. Now click on the Add to Bag and then Check Out.

When the company reaches your home to deliver the phone, they will check the condition of your current smartphone. If everything goes as planned, your old phone will be traded in and the purchase will be completed complete.

iPhone 13 series price in India

The iPhone 13 mini starts at a price of Rs 69,900 for the 128 GB storage model. The 256 GB variant costs of the 13 mini comes at Rs 79,900, lastly, the 512 GB variant comes at a price of Rs 99,900. The price of 128 GB variant of iPhone 13 is Rs 79,900, 256 GB variant costs Rs 89.900 and 512 GB variant costs Rs 1,09,900.

The 128 GB variant of 13 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900, the 256 GB variant costs Rs 1,29,900, the 512 GB variant costs Rs 1,49,900 and the 1 TB storage model costs Rs 1,69,900. The 13 Pro Max 128 GB variant costs Rs 1,29,900, 256 GB variant costs Rs 1,39,900, 512 GB variant costs Rs 1,59,900 and 1 TB storage model costs Rs 1,79,900.