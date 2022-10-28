comscore Apple iPhone 13 price reduced: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Apple Store, check the best deal here
iPhone 13 price reduced: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Apple Store, check the best deal here

On Amazon, the 128GB model of the iPhone 13 is available at Rs. 66900, which is Rs 3,000 less in comparison to its retail price.

  • Amazon and Flipkart are currently offering heavy discounts, exchanges on iPhone 13.
  • On Amazon, the 128GB model of the iPhone 13 is available at Rs. 66900.
  • The iPhone 13 (128GB storage option) is available on Flipkart for Rs 66,990.
iPhone 13 price reduced: Amazon vs Flipkart vs Apple Store, check the best deal here

Popular e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart are currently offering heavy discounts, exchanges, and bank incentives on the Apple iPhone 13. One can purchase the popular iPhone for a significantly lower price. Apart from Flipkart and Amazon, the iPhone 13 is also available in the Apple Store, with great deals. If you are still planning to buy iPhone 13 and confused from where to buy? Which is better: Amazon, Flipkart, or the Apple Store? Here is all the information. Also Read - Top affordable flagship phones to buy in India right now: From iPhone 13 to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Apple iPhone 13 deals on Amazon

On Amazon, the 128GB model of the iPhone 13 is available at Rs. 66900, which is Rs 3,000 less in comparison to its retail price. Those who are plannig to exchange their old devices can further save up to Rs. 14050. The online retailer is also promoting the banks’ deals over the phone. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 may available under Rs 50,000 again

Apple iPhone 13 price on Flipkart

Like Amazon, the iPhone 13 (128GB storage option) is available on Flipkart for Rs 66,990. On can also enjoy additional discount of up to Rs. 18500 available when you trade your phone. The e-commerce giant is also offering various banking deals over the phone, much as with Amazon. Also Read - Foxconn initiated 'Mobility in Harmony' partners with Tech Mahindra to build next gen electric vehicles

Apple iPhone 13 deals on Apple Store

The iPhone 13 is now available for purchase from the Apple Store for the price of Rs. 69,900. One can also trade in their old phone and can earn an additional discount ranging from Rs 2,200 to Rs 58,730 depending on the phone’s condition.

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 retains similar display size to that of its predecessor, the iPhone 12 at 6.1-inch. On the optics front, the phone continues to offer the same 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lens combo. The 2021 iPhone even gets larger sensors as compared to the previous iteration and a new diagonal camera lens setup.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2022 10:19 AM IST
