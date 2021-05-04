comscore iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max to get 120Hz display enabled by Samsung
iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max to get Samsung-made 120Hz displays

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series with four models: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iphone 13 leaked design

Image: EverythingApplePro

Apple has been in the news for its 2021 iPhone iteration for a long time, long enough to generate a lot of anticipation. Fueling the same, we have new information at our disposal that strongly hint at the presence of high refresh rates, something that is expected for a while now. Also Read - Vi expands WiFi calling to Apple iPhones with iOS 14.5: How to enable, check if your iPhone is eligible

The iPhone 13 with a high refresh rate is expected to be made possible by Samsung. Read on to know more about this. Also Read - Apple's foldable iPhone to make its entry in 2023, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone 13 Pro phones to get 120Hz display

It is suggested that Samsung will be the one that will supply the rigid-flexible printed circuit boards (RFPCB) to Apple for its upcoming iPhone 13 phones. Also Read - AirPods 3, high-fidelity Apple Music streaming to launch in 'coming weeks'

For those who don’t know, RFPCB is the component that binds the OLED display panel with the mainboard. This, in turn, will make room for the 120Hz refresh rate for the iPhone 13.

iphone 13 notch leak

Image: EverythingApplePro

Support for a 120Hz display will be extended to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is another thing that has been making rounds in the rumour mill for quite some time. The other two models (iPhone 13, 13 Mini) will stick to a 60Hz display that will use multiplex FPCB.

Since Samsung already is a key OLED panel supplier, it makes sense for the Cupertino tech major to source the RFPCB from Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Korean firms Bhflex and Youngpoong Electronics are expected to be contributors too.

Furthermore, the iPhone 13 Pro models are expected to come with LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display tech for an adaptive refresh rate and lower power consumption on the display’s part.

iPhone 13 rumour roundup

Apart from this, the iPhone 13 series is expected to come with the A15 Bionic chip and run the upcoming iOS 15. All devices are expected to come with a smaller notch, bigger batteries, improved cameras, and support for 5G (much like the iPhone 12 lineup).

While the devices will come with the same flat edges seen on the current iPhones, there could be a slight change in the appearance of the rear camera module.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to launch in September, which is still a few months away. We are most likely to get more details on the phones before they hit the stage, hence, stay tuned for further information.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2021 9:31 AM IST

