The much-awaited iPhone 13 series was launched last week and iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 Mini are already available for pre-order in India and other countries starting September 17. The sale of the iPhone 13 line-up will start on September 24. Users can pre-order the new iPhone from Apple's official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other online as well as offline retail stores. But if you are thinking of getting the new 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max, then you may have to wait a little longer.

Earlier, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max were expected to ship by September 24, but the delivery date for some Pro and Pro Max models has been extended from October 25 to October 30. However, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, will be available from September 27.

Except for the Gold color variant with 256GB storage, all iPhone 13 Pro Max variants will start shipping between October 25 to October 30. The iPhone 13 Pro Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite 128 GB version, all are showing a delivery date of 25 October to 30 October.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max price in India

The 128 GB variant of 13 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900, the 256 GB variant costs Rs 1,29,900, the 512 GB variant costs Rs 1,49,900 and the 1 TB storage model costs Rs 1,69,900. The 13 Pro Max 128 GB variant costs Rs 1,29,900, 256 GB variant costs Rs 1,39,900, 512 GB variant costs Rs 1,59,900 and 1 TB storage model costs Rs 1,79,900.

iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 price in India

The 128 GB variant of the iPhone 13 mini costs Rs 69,900, the 256 GB variant costs Rs 79,900 and the 512 GB variant costs Rs 99,900. At the same time, the price of 128 GB variant of iPhone 13 is Rs 79,900, 256 GB variant costs Rs 89.900 and 512 GB variant costs Rs 1,09,900.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini deals and discounts

Customers pre-ordering the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini from Apple’s official store will get Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and Rs 5,000 cashback with 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.