We are now in the middle of 2021 and are soon to witness the launch of this year’s iPhone 13 lineup. Several rumours and leaks have hinted at tons of details on how the new iPhones will be like, giving us ample room for imagination. Also Read - iPhone 13 launch date and more details tipped as part of new leaks

Joining the rumour thread, we now have new details on the various camera improvements we can expect, mainly, from the Pro models. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Apple might have teased iPhone 13's rumoured variable refresh rate

iPhone 13 Pro camera details leaked

Popular analyst Ming Chi-Kuo (via 9To5Mac) has suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max will feature an autofocus-enabled ultra-wide lens. This will allow people to focus on any object they want to in the ultra-wide mode. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 in orange looks glamorous in new renders

For those who don’t know, the current iPhones’ ultra-wide camera supports fixed focus, which restricts the focusing capabilities.

The ultra-wide camera in the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro phones is also expected to feature a 6P lens as opposed to a 5p lens seen currently. This will result in better images and videos.

While this year we are expected to see these changes only on the Pro models, Kuo claims that the improvements will reach all iPhone models that will launch in 2022.

More expected details

There are more improvements to expect. The new iPhones are expected to come with support for sensor-shift stabilisation that will result in better focus. For the uninitiated, sensor-shift stabilisation works by moving the camera sensor instead of the lens. We can also expect to see better zooming capabilities, improved night mode, and more camera upgrades.

The iPhone 13 Pro models are also likely to come with an LTPO ProMotion display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. This won’t be the case with the iPhone 13 (or the iPhone 12S) and the iPhone 13 Mini.

All phones are expected to come with a smaller notch, big rear camera housings, bigger batteries, a combination of Touch ID and Face ID, A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, and more.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 13 series on September 14. The devices are expected to go on sale, starting September 24.

Since we lack concrete details, we need to wait for some. Hence, stay tuned.