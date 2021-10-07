Older iPhones can now click stunning macro photos using this app

iPhone 13 Pro brings one of the most awaited macro camera modes, which the older iPhones miss out on. So, if you have one of the older iPhones and also love clicking macro shots, there’s good news coming for you. A very popular iPhone and iPad camera app Halide gets a new update that brings macro camera mode to older iPhone models. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 price in India revealed: Know when you can buy it in India

The latest Halide version 2.5 brings macro mode for older iPhone models and a few more improvements. To click stunning macro images using your iPhone – download the updated version of the Halide app > select the macro camera mode called Neural Macro. Once the Neural Macro feature is enabled, the app will automatically select the lens that has the closest focusing distance.

The Neural Macro model can be accessed via the manual focus mode. Notably, the latest Halide 2.5 update is free to download for the existing Halide II subscribers.

How to click macro shot on your iPhone

The Neural Macro mode in Halide applies a 2x digital zoom automatically. To ensure that these photos do not miss out on details, Halide uses the neural engine to run its trained neural network, which upscales and restores lost detail on a photo. The good bit is that this works in both 2x as well as 3x mode.

It should be noted that the 2x/3x crop is just an edit applied to the image and you can go back to the original uncropped image anytime. You can simply head to the Photos option, click on edit, and hit the restore option.

Supported iPhone models

The dedicated Halide macro mode works on all iPhone models that offer Apple’s Neural Engine. This suggests that the iPhone 8 and all following devices are eligible to use Halide’s Neural macro mode to click stunning macro shots.

Halide app can be downloaded free of cost from the App store with seven days trial period. Post this, users will need to pay $2.99 per month or $11.99 per year or a flat $49.99 price for a lifetime.