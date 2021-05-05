Each day is a new day for Apple rumours. Currently, it’s the iPhone 13 series that is making the rounds quite often. The latest information is regarding the iPhone 13 Pro Max, hinting at the possible design of the 2021 lineup’s eldest member. Also Read - New iPad Mini expected to launch in the second half of this year

The smartphone’s dummy unit has been leaked in a new video, which gives an idea as to how this year’s iPhones could be like. Here’s a look at it. Also Read - Vi expands WiFi calling to Apple iPhones with iOS 14.5: How to enable, check if your iPhone is eligible

iPhone 13 Pro Max design aspects leaked

A new video by popular YouTuber Unbox Therapy showcases the mockup of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. As per the video, the device is seen sporting a smaller notch, an inclusion that is expected for a while now. Also Read - iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max to get Samsung-made 120Hz displays

The squeezed notch is a result of the earpiece’s placement on the top bezel, moved from the centre of the notch seen in the existing models. Other Face ID elements have been shrunk to fit inside the smaller notch.

This is not the only change that can be expected. The video shows the iPhone 13 Pro Max with bigger camera housings as opposed to the ones seen on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. With this, we can expect larger camera sensors for much better photography.

Other than this, the dummy unit is also seen in a darker graphite colour option than the current iPhone 12 Pro models. The antenna band colour has been changed too; it is seen in a lighter shade as opposed to the black ones in the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Other iPhone 13 details

Besides the expected design changes, we have details on some of the features that will make it to the iPhone 13 phones.

The iPhone 13 Pro models are expected to come with an LTPO 120Hz display by Samsung, while the iPhone 13 and the 13 Mini could have the standard 60Hz screens.

The phones are likely to get 5G support, improved cameras with a better ultra-wide lens, a combination of Face ID and Touch ID, bigger batteries, and more. Additionally, the iPhone 13 lineup is expected to launch in September.

However, we need to wait for official details to pop up. Hence, keeping reading BGR.in for more details.