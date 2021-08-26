Apple is expected to launch the next generation iPhones dubbed the iPhones 13 series next month. While the company hasn’t confirmed the name of the upcoming iPhones yet, we believe and so do rumours that the successor of the iPhone 12 series will be the iPhone 13, until the company makes last minute changes. Also Read - Apple now allows HomePod mini users to stream their favorite songs via Gaana, JioSaavn

The iPhone 13 series has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few months and all of them suggest that this is going to see major upgrades over the predecessor in terms of design as well as specifications. Now, the release date of the iPhone 13 series has been revealed. Also Read - Apple Days sale on Flipkart: Big discount on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 12

iPhone 13 release date

As per a new report coming from Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, the soon-to-be launched iPhone 13 series will release in the second half of September. The date that is being suggested as the beginning of sale of iPhone 13 models is September 17. Under the iPhone 13 series, Apple is expected to launch four models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. Also Read - Is your old iPhone slowing down? This weird trick likely makes it faster

The Weibo user @PandaIsBald who revealed the alleged release date for the iPhone 13 series also said that September 17 is the sale date for China, which should be in the first wave. Since India is one of the key markets for Apple, we believe that the country could be a part of the first round of release timeline for the upcoming iPhone models.

Considering the reports flooding the internet in the last few weeks and months, the iPhone 13 series launch is on time and will be announced next month. To recall, last year’s iPhone launch event was delayed due to supply chain constraints as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. This is in turn delayed the release of the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro pre-orders began in mid-October while consumers where able to pre-order iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max in early November. Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 is likely to begin earlier this year since the first sale date is alleged set for September 17.

The launch date of iPhone 13 series has not been confirmed yet, but the event is likely to take place in the second week of September. Following the iPhone 13 series launch, some reports suggest that Apple will host another event later in the month to launch new AirPods, iPad and some other products apart from iPhone. The second Apple event next month is expected to take place on September 30.