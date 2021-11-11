comscore iPhone 13 screen cracked? Now Apple fixes it with third-party
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple will not force you to buy the original iPhone 13 screen
News

Apple will not force you to buy the original iPhone 13 screen

News

Apple seems to be working on the new update for the iPhone 13. Apple tells The Verge that the company will release a software update that will continue to operate even when the screen is replaced by a third-party replacement.

iphone 13 pro

A broken display is one of the most common problems with smartphones. And when it comes to an iPhone, it surely will cost you a hefty amount while replacing the screen. You either seek out a repair from a manufacturer directly or via third-party vendors. But Apple has restricted the third-party vendors to completely fix your screen. As per a recent report, the Face ID will not work in iPhone 13 when it comes to replacing the screen. Also Read - Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

DIY tutorial website iFixit earlier this month revealed that “the new iPhone 13 will completely stop working with its flagship Face ID functionality if you replace the screen with a third-party repair shop. FaceID, one of the flagship features of the iPhone, will not work if you have a screen replacement of your iPhone 13 by an unauthorized Apple Repair Center. The issue was not limited to a particular iOS version and existed even on the latest iOS 15.1. Also Read - Samsung takes a jab at Apple, gives away the premium velvety cloth free of cost

Third-party screen replacement

Now the Apple seems to be working on the new update for the iPhone 13. Apple tells The Verge that the company will release a software update that will continue to operate even when the screen is replaced by a third-party replacement. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 series might remain out of stock till February 2022: Report

The report further states that the iPhone 13 has a small microcontroller that needs to be paired with the newly replaced screen, which only an authorized Apple repair person can do. The other third-party repair person would not be able to fix the screen without using secret software in the iPhone. Only an authorized technician with access to Apple Services Toolkit 2 can make the new screen work by logging the repair to Apple’s cloud servers and syncing the serial numbers of the phone and screen.

The iFixit report says that unauthorized repair shops can remove the chip on the original screen during a screen replacement, but this is a risky and challenging task as it requires new equipment like a microscope or high-resolution webcam, a hot air rework station, a fine tip soldering iron, and the necessary BGA stencils, flux, and other supplies.

With locking Face Id, The Cupertino-based tech giant is restricting small repair shops’ source of income at risk. It will force them to either shift find a job in an authorized Apple store or spend thousands on new equipment.

Fixit says, “Repair shops are still looking at a future that involves more micro soldering, more time, and possibly tighter profit margins, as they compete against a company that can fix its own firmware blocks from the cloud.”

Apple took this decision to reduce the number of third-party repairs, but now it has changed its decision. The tech giant will soon release a new software update to fix this problem.

There’s no timeline for when the update will release, but we can expect it to come soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 1:02 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple IPhone 13

Apple IPhone 13

79900

iOS 15
A15 Bionic
12MP+12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How you can block users on Spotify
Apps
How you can block users on Spotify
iPhone 13 screen cracked? Now Apple fixes it with third-party

News

iPhone 13 screen cracked? Now Apple fixes it with third-party

Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

How To

Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

Tecno Spark 8 gets a new variant with more RAM, gaming SoC and more

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8 gets a new variant with more RAM, gaming SoC and more

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

How To

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 13 screen cracked? Now Apple fixes it with third-party

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page

Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 13 screen cracked? Now Apple fixes it with third-party

News

iPhone 13 screen cracked? Now Apple fixes it with third-party
Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

How To

Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it
Samsung takes a jab at Apple, gives away the premium velvety cloth free of cost

News

Samsung takes a jab at Apple, gives away the premium velvety cloth free of cost
Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more

Wearables

Top 5 smartwatches for fitness: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch 7, more
Apple iPhone 13 series shortage may continue till February 2022

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 13 series shortage may continue till February 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में जल्द मिलेगा फ्री Froster Samurai Bundle, जानें पाने का तरीका

WhatsApp ने लेटेस्ट बीटा अपडेट के साथ डिजाइन में किया बदलाव, नया यूजर इंटरफेस के साथ मिले नए फीचर्स

फ्री फायर में आज एक रिडीम कोड से मिलेंगे दो धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स

PUBG New State के लिए कहां से और कैसे चुनें यूनिक Nickname, इन वेबसाइट की लें मदद

पबजी न्यू स्टेट की इन प्रॉब्लम्स को कैसे करें सोल्व, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students
Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Know specs, features and price

News

iPhone 13 screen cracked? Now Apple fixes it with third-party
News
iPhone 13 screen cracked? Now Apple fixes it with third-party
How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

How To

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter
WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page

Apps

WhatsApp beta update brings new look to contact info page
Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised

News

Elon Musk just sold Tesla shares worth $1.1 billion as promised
iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update

News

iPhone users will easily know if someone is spying on them with iOS 15.2 beta 2 update

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers