The iPhone 13 series rumours have appeared multiple times and will continue until the phones launch finally. Since this is a few months from now, we are bound to see new leaks and rumours making their way and the latest addition talks about the battery capacities of the upcoming 2021 iPhones.

The latest rumour hints at a bigger iPhone 13 battery as compared to the current iPhone 12. Here's a look at what is in the pipeline.

Here’s the iPhone 13 series battery capacity

As suggested by a known leakster Lovetodream, the iPhone 13 phones are likely to see an 18 per cent increase in batteries as compared to last year's iPhones.

The iPhone 13 and the 13 Pro could be backed by a 3,095mAh battery. If this happens, it will increase the battery capacity by 9 per cent this year. The iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro get a 2,815mAh battery.

The iPhone 13 Mini could source its power from a 2,406mAh battery, which is slightly more than the 2,227mAh battery of the iPhone 12 Mini.

As for the eldest sibling: the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it is most likely to see a major increase in this area with the presence of a 4,352mAh battery. The iPhone 12 Pro Max gets a 3,687mAh battery.

This isn’t the first time we have heard of this. The iPhone 13 models have been rumoured to come with bigger batteries for a while now, which gives us an inkling that it might turn true.

This makes sense given that the Pro models are likely to include a 120Hz ProMotion display, which could prove a bit power hogging for the phones. Although, the phones are also expected to adopt an LTPO screen with the Always-on-Display (AOSD) feature, which could manage things for the iPhones and improve their power efficiency.

Besides this, the iPhone 13 series is likely to come with major camera improvements, an A15 Bionic chip, a smaller notch, a combination of Touch ID and Face ID, 5G, and more improvements. The phones are likely to arrive in September, which is much earlier than the last year’s launch time.