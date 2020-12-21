We know it’s too early to even be talking about the launch of the new iPhone 13 when Apple just got done launching the iPhone 12 series a few months ago but rumours have surfaced online that Apple could launch the iPhone 13 lineup a bit earlier than its usual launch date next year. Also Read - iPhone 13 design will change once again, thanks to a smaller notch

It was earlier this year that Apple launched the iPhone 12 series consisting of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Apple is expected to stick with the same moniker for its lineup of devices with the prefix “13”. Also Read - iPhone 13 could launch in September 2021, no production delays next year

The Apple iPhone 13 series is also expected to feature the LiDAR sensor, a feature that gained immense popularity among its users in the iPhone 12 Pro series. Also Read - Apple's foldable iPhone will put an end to iPad mini: Report

The feature made its debut in the latest generation iPad Pro in March 2020. As per the company, LiDAR technology helps improve AR experiences by enabling apps to more quickly see and recognise the room around them.

Any design changes expected?

Major design changes are not expected in the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 lineup and they are expected to share the same design philosophy as the existing iPhones. We can, however, count on an extra camera hole to be added to the back with a little extra bulk due to the extra battery juice.

There are also rumours that the phone could be launched without any ports and Apple iPhone 13 users will have to completely rely on wireless charging options. The company could also shrink the notch with a shallower notch to increase the screen-to-body ratio of the device.

iPhone 13 expected specifications

You can expect a lot of similarities in the iPhone 13 lineup compared to the existing iPhone 12 family of phones. The new iPhone 13 could be launched as the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It is also expected that the Ultra Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus as the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra Wide cameras with fixed focus.

Numerous leaks have confirmed indirectly that the number of holes in the rear lens of the iPhone 13 is increasing. According to Apple’s supply chain, there is a significant change in the Apple iPhone 13 3D sensing device.

According to Barclays analysts, Blayne Curtis, Thomas O’Malley, Tim Long, the iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including lower battery consumption, higher performance and faster data rates.

–with inputs from IANS.