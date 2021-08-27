iPhone 13 series launch date leaked, could go official on September 14

Apple is expected to launch the next generation iPhone models next month. The Cupertino based tech giant is said to launch the iPhone 12 successor dubbed the iPhone 13 series in September. A lot have been revealed about the upcoming iPhone 13 series already and now a new report reveals the launch date. Also Read - Apple proposes $100 million settlement, key policy changes to developers in class-action lawsuit

As per a report coming from FrontPageTech, the iPhone 13 series will go up on pre-orders on September 17 and that predicts the launch date to be September 14. The same report suggests that the iPhone 13 series will be available for purchase from September 24. Notably, these timelines have not been confirmed by Apple yet, so take them with a pinch of salt. Also Read - iPhone 13 leaks: Pricier than iPhone 12, Face ID upgrade and more

iPhone 13 series launch latest update

Under the new iPhone series, Apple is likely to launch four models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. The upcoming iPhone series will succeed the iPhone 12 series from last year. The iPhone 12 series also include four models including the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also Read - iPhones hold the most value in pre-owned smartphone market in 2021, says OLX

The upcoming iPhone 13 series is expected to be a much-upgraded version over the existing iPhone 12 series. The newer iPhone models are said to sport a design similar to the predecessor wherein the notch gets smaller in comparison. Some of the other specifications of the iPhone 13 series are expected to include A15 Bionic chipset, iOS 15 out-of-the-box, bigger batter, improved camera system and sleeker build.

The iPhone launch event isn’t the only launch that Apple is expected to host next month. The tech giant is expected to host another launch event in the later month, most likely on September 30, to unveil AirPods 3, newer iPad models and MacBooks.