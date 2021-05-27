Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone lineup later this year. Past reports suggested that the launch of iPhone 13 series could delay due to chip shortage amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, a new report now tells a different story altogether. A report coming from Digitimes suggests that the iPhone 13 series launch is on time, and there will be no delay unlike the iPhone 12 launch last year. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2021 event expectations: iOS 15, Pro Macs, and some more to look forward to

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch of the iPhone 12 series including four new models – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini – was delayed by a few months. The good news here is, that won't be the case this year with the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 13 series launch in September?

As per the latest report, TSMC has begun mass production of Apple's A15 chipset, which will power the iPhone 13 series. The report suggests that the production of Apple's next generation chipset is expected to allow for a September release of Apple's next line of iPhones.

Now this comes as a great news for consumers waiting for the iPhone 12 successor. It’s good to see that Apple is gearing up to meet the launch timeline despite chip shortages and COVID-19 spikes in areas with Apple factories.

The same report also suggests that the demand for the A15 Bionic chip will surpass that of the A14 that powers the iPhone 12 series. As per reports, the upcoming A15 chip will use the same 5nm node just as the A14.

Past reports suggest that under the upcoming iPhone 13 series, Apple is expected to release four new models including iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. A lot have already been talked about the iPhone 13 so far.

Some reports circulating on the internet suggest that the iPhone 13 mini will pack a smaller 5.4-inch screen, while the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro will include much bigger screen. The mini and the iPhone are expected to offer standard refresh rate, while the Pro models will have adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming iPhone 13 series is also expected to offer an improved camera performance as well as performance when compared to the latest iPhone 12 series.