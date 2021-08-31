Apple is expected to release the next generation iPhones dubbed the iPhone 13 series in the month of September. While the Cupertino based tech giant hasn’t revealed the launch date of the upcoming iPhone 13 yet, several leaks and rumours circulating on the internet suggest September 14 as the date when we will officially get to see the next generation iPhones. Also Read - Apple brings free of charge service program for 'No Sound Issues' on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 13 series, rumours and leaks circulating on the internet have revealed a lot of important details including the design as well as expected specs and pricing. Now a new report coming from Bloomberg suggests that the iPhone 13 will be equipped with satellite communication. The information comes from popular analyst Ming Kuo Chi, who's predictions mostly get right when it comes to upcoming Apple products.

Under the iPhone 13 series, the tech giant is expected to unveil four new models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The company is yet to confirm the name of the models.

iPhone 13 series to equip satellite communication

Popular and reliable analyst Kuo suggests that the upcoming iPhone 13 series will come with support for satellite communication, but the feature may have limited functionality initially. It is said that the feature will work only in case of an emergency.

As per the report, using the satellite communication feature, Apple basically wants to allow users stuck in a no network zone to send emergency messages. Such a feature can turn out to be extremely useful one and in few instances can also save life. The report, however, states that Apple is “aiming to be release them in future iPhones, according to a person with knowledge of the situation”.

The report suggests that the “Emergency Message via Satellite” feature will be integrated into the iMessage app as a third protocol and show gray bubbles instead of the usual. “The second feature will be a tool to report for major emergencies, such as plane crashes and sinking ships, also using satellite networks”.

It is said that even though the iPhone 13 series could come equipped with the satellite feature, the emergency satellite link will not be available until next year. In fact, some reports also suggest that such features aren’t public and can be scrapped any time. Since Apple hasn’t confirmed the feature for the upcoming iPhone models, it is suggested you take such information with a pinch of salt.