iPhone 13 series pre-orders starting today: Check price, offers and more

The iPhone 13 series finally went official and three days later, the 2021 iPhones are set to be available for pre-orders in India. The pre-orders will begin at 5:30 pm today and those who are looking forward to it can head to the Apple online store and other popular online platforms to pre-book it.

The new iPhones will also be available for pre-orders in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries. Here's a look at the details.

iPhone 13 pre-bookings today

People can also pre-book the iPhone 13 series via leading retail stores in India. There are a few pre-order offers too. Those pre-booking the iPhone 13 or the 13 Mini via Apple Authorised Distributor can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the use of HDFC Bank cards. iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Mac potential buyers can get a cashback of Rs 5,000.

A few retailers are also providing an additional discount of Rs 3,000 upon exchange. The Apple online store is also offering trade-in and EMI options.

The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 (128GB), Rs 89,900 (256GB) and Rs 1,09,900 (512GB), while the iPhone 13 Mini is priced at Rs 69,900 (128GB), Rs 79,900 (256GB) and Rs 99,900 (512GB). The iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 (128GB), Rs 1,29,900 (256GB), Rs 1,49,900 (512GB), and Rs 1,69,900 (1TB). The 13 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs 1,39,900 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB), and Rs 1,79,900 (1TB).

Their availability will start on September 24.

iPhone 13 series features at a glance

The new iPhone 13 series comes with a number of upgrades over its predecessor iPhone 12 series. To start with, the new phones come with a smaller notch, A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, and more. These phones are the first to come with 128GB of base storage and the Pro models are the firsts to get a 1TB of storage option.

The 13 and the 13 Mini come with 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, respectively, dual rear cameras, and more. The Pro models get a 120Hz display (a first for an iPhone), a number of camera improvements, improved battery life and more. All the iPhone 13 models retain the flat edges that first debuted on the iPhone 12 lineup.