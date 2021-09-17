comscore iPhone 13 series pre-orders starting today: Check price, offers and more
  • Home
  • News
  • iPhone 13 series pre-orders starting today: Check price, offers and more
News

iPhone 13 series pre-orders starting today: Check price, offers and more

News

Apple just made the iPhone 13 series official a few days ago and the phones are all set to be up for pre-orders in India today.

iphone-13-mini

iPhone 13 Mini

The iPhone 13 series finally went official and three days later, the 2021 iPhones are set to be available for pre-orders in India. The pre-orders will begin at 5:30 pm today and those who are looking forward to it can head to the Apple online store and other popular online platforms to pre-book it. Also Read - iPhone SE 256GB variant has been discontinued

The new iPhones will also be available for pre-orders in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin soon: Up to 80 percent discount on electronics

iPhone 13 pre-bookings today

People can also pre-book the iPhone 13 series via leading retail stores in India. There are a few pre-order offers too. Those pre-booking the iPhone 13 or the 13 Mini via Apple Authorised Distributor can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the use of HDFC Bank cards. iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Mac potential buyers can get a cashback of Rs 5,000. Also Read - Apple discontinues its “most popular” iPhone in India following iPhone 13 launch

A few retailers are also providing an additional discount of Rs 3,000 upon exchange. The Apple online store is also offering trade-in and EMI options.

The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 (128GB), Rs 89,900 (256GB) and Rs 1,09,900 (512GB), while the iPhone 13 Mini is priced at Rs 69,900 (128GB), Rs 79,900 (256GB) and Rs 99,900 (512GB). The iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 (128GB), Rs 1,29,900 (256GB), Rs 1,49,900 (512GB), and Rs 1,69,900 (1TB). The 13 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs 1,39,900 (256GB), Rs 1,59,900 (512GB), and Rs 1,79,900 (1TB).

Their availability will start on September 24.

iPhone 13 series features at a glance

The new iPhone 13 series comes with a number of upgrades over its predecessor iPhone 12 series. To start with, the new phones come with a smaller notch, A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, and more. These phones are the first to come with 128GB of base storage and the Pro models are the firsts to get a 1TB of storage option.

The 13 and the 13 Mini come with 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, respectively, dual rear cameras, and more. The Pro models get a 120Hz display (a first for an iPhone), a number of camera improvements, improved battery life and more. All the iPhone 13 models retain the flat edges that first debuted on the iPhone 12 lineup.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 17, 2021 2:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S budget smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications
Mobiles
Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S budget smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications
How to get free diamonds in Free Fire without top up in September

How To

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire without top up in September

PUBG New State launch date announcement in October, surpasses 40 million pre-registrations

Gaming

PUBG New State launch date announcement in October, surpasses 40 million pre-registrations

Top phones with 120Hz display in September 2021 starting at Rs 16,999

Photo Gallery

Top phones with 120Hz display in September 2021 starting at Rs 16,999

Top phones with 120Hz display in September 2021 starting at Rs 16,999

Photo Gallery

Top phones with 120Hz display in September 2021 starting at Rs 16,999

iPhone SE 256GB variant has been discontinued

Mobiles

iPhone SE 256GB variant has been discontinued

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 13 series pre-orders starting today: Check price, offers and more

Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S budget smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications

PUBG New State launch date announcement in October, surpasses 40 million pre-registrations

Free Fire Max launch in October: Better graphics, minimum requirements, Firelink technology and more

GoPro HERO10 Black with new GP2 processor launched: Price in India, specifications

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Design, camera, colours, launch date, every rumour you need to know

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

iPhone 13 launching today with better battery, smaller notch, and more: What could be the price?

Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, other expected announcements

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone SE 256GB variant has been discontinued

Mobiles

iPhone SE 256GB variant has been discontinued
Apple discontinues its most popular iPhone in India following iPhone 13 launch

News

Apple discontinues its most popular iPhone in India following iPhone 13 launch
Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20

News

Apple is releasing iOS 15 for all on September 20
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 50 Series की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, 50MP कैमरा और 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा पेश

PDF फाइल को JPG में कन्वर्ट करना है आसान, यूज करें यह टूल

Free Fire Moco Rebirth Event के लिए कल है बड़ा दिन, मिलेंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire के Dasha कैरेक्टर की यह स्पेशल एबिलिटी उसे बनाती है बाकियों से अलग, जानें क्यों है खास

Infinix Hot 11 और Hot 11S हुए भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 90Hz डिस्प्ले और 50MP का कैमरा

Latest Videos

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Features

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video
iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices
Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000

Features

Mi 11X, Oppo Reno 6 And More : Top Gaming Phones Under Rs 35,000
Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

Features

Poco, Motorola, Samsung : List Of 5 Unique Smartphones You Can Buy In September 2021 !

News

iPhone 13 series pre-orders starting today: Check price, offers and more
News
iPhone 13 series pre-orders starting today: Check price, offers and more
Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S budget smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S budget smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications
PUBG New State launch date announcement in October, surpasses 40 million pre-registrations

Gaming

PUBG New State launch date announcement in October, surpasses 40 million pre-registrations
Free Fire Max launch in October: Better graphics, minimum requirements, Firelink technology and more

Gaming

Free Fire Max launch in October: Better graphics, minimum requirements, Firelink technology and more
GoPro HERO10 Black with new GP2 processor launched: Price in India, specifications

News

GoPro HERO10 Black with new GP2 processor launched: Price in India, specifications

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers