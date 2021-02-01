comscore iPhone 13 to get optical in-display fingerprint scanner along with Face ID
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Apple iPhone 13 to get this flagship feature along with Face ID technology
News

Apple iPhone 13 to get this flagship feature along with Face ID technology

Mobiles

Apple is expected to introduce the 2021 iPhone 13 with an in-display fingerprint scanner, thus, bringing back Touch ID in a way.

iPhone 12

Representative Image

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 this year, for which we have already started seeing tons of rumors and leaks. The most recent one suggests that the 2021 iPhone may finally see the re-entry of the Touch ID it dumped four years ago. Also Read - iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2021: What this upcoming Apple iPhone will offer?

However, this will be in the form of an in-display fingerprint scanner, something which is quite popular in the Android ecosystem and has been in existence for a few years. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 recent rumors: A notch-less display, 1TB of storage in tow

iPhone 13 to get both Touch ID + Face ID

Two former Apple employees (via the Wall Street Journal) have suggested that the Cupertino tech major is expected to incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner on the iPhone 13.  This addition will be alongside the iPhone’s proprietary Face ID, which makes use of a neural sensor and 3D scanner to map people’s faces. Also Read - Apple Watch saves yet another life: Know what happened

The iPhone 13 is expected to get an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. For those who don’t know, an optical in-display fingerprint sensor captures the image of the finger and makes use of light to detect the fingerprint when the finger is placed on the sensor. The source of light over here is the screen that lights up when the finger is placed on the scanning area.

However, optical in-display fingerprinting isn’t as reliable as an ultrasonic one as it can be easily befooled and raises security concerns. Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors make use of sound waves to detect a person’s fingerprint and are touted as more secure options.

To sort the security issues and make Apple’s new Touch ID as reliable as the previous one or even on par with Face ID, the ex-Apple employee has suggested that the company could use optical sensors that can be more secure than the ultrasonic one.

Apple could also use the optical-capacitive hybrid sensors, which will include the goodness of both an optical sensor and a capacitive one. The optical part could help in faster unlocking of the device, while the capacitive part could make the whole system more secure. This, with the inclusion of Face ID, can make the usage far better than the current iPhones that only house facial recognition as biometric authentication.

This technically won’t mark the reintroduction of Touch ID, per se, for the type won’t be capacitive, which has been seen on previous iPhone models, including the iPhone SE 2020. However, it still can prove to be helpful in situations when the Face ID refuses to work. Such situations could include an extremely dark environment or when you are wearing a mask.

It remains unknown how Apple will make its version of an optical in-display fingerprint scanner on the iPhone 13 reliable and securer than the Android phones out there. Since Face ID is arguably good, we can expect something good out of the Apple basket in regards to Touch ID.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 1, 2021 8:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 1, 2021 8:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Here are today's top tech news to look at
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here are today's top tech news to look at
News
Here are today's top tech news to look at
iPhone 13 will finally adopt this feature seen on Android phones for years

News

iPhone 13 will finally adopt this feature seen on Android phones for years

Can Poco M3 turn the budget smartphone segment upside down?

News

Can Poco M3 turn the budget smartphone segment upside down?

Mobile internet services to remain suspended on Delhi borders till February 2

News

Mobile internet services to remain suspended on Delhi borders till February 2

Realme X7 to Poco M3: Smartphones launching in India this week

Photo Gallery

Realme X7 to Poco M3: Smartphones launching in India this week

Realme X7, Samsung Galaxy M02, Poco M3: Smartphones launches in India this week

Photo Gallery

Realme X7, Samsung Galaxy M02, Poco M3: Smartphones launches in India this week

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Here are today's top tech news to look at

iPhone 13 will finally adopt this feature seen on Android phones for years

Can Poco M3 turn the budget smartphone segment upside down?

Mobile internet services to remain suspended on Delhi borders till February 2

Steam Game Festival starts Feb 3: 500 free game demos

GameStop: All you need to know about WallStreetBets on Reddit vs traders

iPhone 13 in news: A notch-less display, up to 1TB storage expected

FAUG First Impressions: How does it stand against PUBG Mobile?

Can Motorola Edge S change the Indian mid-range segment again like Poco F1?

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone 13 will finally adopt this feature seen on Android phones for years

News

iPhone 13 will finally adopt this feature seen on Android phones for years
iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2021: What this upcoming Apple iPhone will offer?

News

iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2021: What this upcoming Apple iPhone will offer?
iPhone 13 in news: A notch-less display, up to 1TB storage expected

Mobiles

iPhone 13 in news: A notch-less display, up to 1TB storage expected
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi के कई स्मार्टफोन्स पर इतने हजार का डिस्काउंट, सिर्फ कुछ दिनों के लिए Offer

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro स्मार्टफोन में फास्ट चार्जिंग के लिए दी जाएगी डुअल सेल बैटरी

Itel A47 स्मार्टफोन 3 कैमरे, 2GB RAM, 32GB स्टोरेज और 3020mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

iQOO 9 में मिलेगी पावरफुल बैटरी और सुपर-फास्ट चार्जिंग, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Redmi K40 सीरीज में आ सकता है मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा और 12GB RAM

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

News

Here are today's top tech news to look at
News
Here are today's top tech news to look at
iPhone 13 will finally adopt this feature seen on Android phones for years

News

iPhone 13 will finally adopt this feature seen on Android phones for years
Can Poco M3 turn the budget smartphone segment upside down?

News

Can Poco M3 turn the budget smartphone segment upside down?
Mobile internet services to remain suspended on Delhi borders till February 2

News

Mobile internet services to remain suspended on Delhi borders till February 2
Steam Game Festival starts Feb 3: 500 free game demos

Gaming

Steam Game Festival starts Feb 3: 500 free game demos

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers