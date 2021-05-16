Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 series has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time now. The most consistent rumour has been the inclusion of a much smaller notch than the one seen on the current iPhone 12 phones. Now, it seems like we know why. Also Read - AirPods 3 launch: Apple could silently announce third-generation AirPods on May 18

It is suggested that upcoming iPhones are expected to make room for a major Face ID change, which seemingly contributes to the shrinking notch. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - iOS 15 update expected compatibility for iPhones, iPads: Will iPhone 6S see the end of life?

iPhone 13 to sport a small Face ID chip too

As per a report by DigiTimes, Apple is expected to decrease the size of the VCSEL chips by 40 to 50 per cent for the iPhone 13 lineup. These are the same chips used in the 3D mapping tech in Face ID. Also Read - 2021 iPad Pro almost matches M1 MacBook Air in benchmark tests

There isn’t any word on why the small Face ID chip. Although, chances are that the change could be to add more capabilities to Apple’s facial recognition system.

Since the Cupertino tech major plans to decrease the size of the Face ID chip, which will result in a small notch, something we have been hearing for a while now. The change in the size of the notch is also expected to change the position of the earpiece (which will shift to the top bezel) and the speaker grille, which is also expected to feature on the top bezel.

If this happens, Apple is expected to make these minor design changes to its future iPad models that will support Face ID.

Other iPhone 13 rumoured details

Since the iPhone 13 is an arguably favourite topic, we have a number of rumours and leaks to look at. The most recent one hints at thicker iPhone 13 models as compared to the current ones. The iPhone 13 is expected to get bigger rear camera housings.

iPhone 13 iteration is expected to include four members: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All models are expected to include camera improvements with better zooming capabilities, A15 Bionic chip, iOS 15, the combo of Face ID and Touch ID (an in-display fingerprint scanner), and more.

While the Pro models could get a 120Hz LTPO screen, the other two devices might come with an OLED display. The iPhone 13 series is expected to launch in September this year.

Since we lack concrete details, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for something concrete by Apple. We will let you know about the same. So, keep on reading BGR.in.