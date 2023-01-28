comscore iPhone 14 available at Rs 45,590 on Flipkart after: Check all deals and offers
iPhone 14 available at Rs 45,590 on Flipkart after: Check all deals and offers

Apple iPhone 14 with 128GB storage is currently listed at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart after Rs 12,901 discount.

  • iPhone 14 with 128GB storage is currently listed at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart.
  • Inside the iPhone 14 Pro models is Apple’s A16 Bionic chip.
  • Flipkart is offering up to Rs 21,400 off in exchange for your old smartphone.
Apple released the iPhone 14 lineup in September last year and the most popular models have been mainly the Pro iPhones. Apple iPhone 14 with 128GB storage is currently listed at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart after Rs 12,901 discount. One can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. In addition, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 21,400 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means one can get the Apple iPhone 14 in just Rs 45,590 from Flipkart. Also Read - How to erase your Mac to factory settings: A step-by-step guide

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

Inside the iPhone 14 Pro models is Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. The six-core CPU includes two high performance cores that use 20 percent lower power, and four efficiency cores that use a third of chips from competitors. This new A16 chips helps power the smooth animations found in the Dynamic Island feature and will also power Apple’s new camera system. The CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and image signal processor seamlessly work together to support the new camera hardware and perform up to 4 trillion operations per photo. Also Read - Google Meet makes it easy for users to share content with attendees in a meeting

Apple has reportedly halted the development of its in-house Wi-Fi chip “for a while”. Many investors are worried that the tech giant’s efforts to develop its own Wi-Fi chip might negatively impact Broadcom’s Wi-Fi chip business, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a blogpost on Thursday.

The iPhone maker’s previous development for Wi-Fi solution was the Wi-Fi-only chip and not the Wi-Fi+Bluetooth combo chip. Making a Wi-Fi+Bluetooth combination chip is more difficult than making a Wi-Fi-only chip from a design perspective. As a result, it would be difficult for the tech giant to replace Broadcom’s combo chips with its own because the majority of Apple’s products employ the combo chip.

“The slowdown of processor upgrades is unfavourable to the sales of end products (such as A16 and M2 series chips),” Kuo said.

According to Kuo, the company has focused the majority of its integrated circuit (IC) design resources on the development of processors to make sure that the world’s most advanced 3nm processors can enter mass production smoothly in 2023-2025 and that the performance upgrade and power consumption improvement can significantly improve against predecessors.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2023 10:11 AM IST
