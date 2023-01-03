comscore iPhone 14 available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,909 discount: Check all deals and offers
iPhone 14 available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,909 discount: Check all deals and offers

Flipkart is offering a huge discount on Apple iPhone 14. Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,901 discount.

  • Apple released the iPhone 14 lineup in September last year.
  • The vanilla iPhone 14 has received a price drop on Flipkart.
  • Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,901 discount.
Apple released the iPhone 14 lineup in September last year and the most popular models have been mainly the Pro iPhones. Now, the vanilla iPhone 14 has received a price drop on Flipkart and it can be purchased for a lower price. The Apple iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and now, Flipkart is offering a huge discount on Apple iPhone 14. Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at Rs 46,990 on Flipkart after Rs 32,901 discount. Also Read - iPhone 13 available at Rs 38,900 as Part of New Year offer: Check all offers here

Apple iPhone 14 New Year Offers

Apple iPhone 14 with 128GB storage is currently listed at Rs 73,990 on Flipkart after Rs 5910 discount. One can get a Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and credit card EMI transactions which brings down the price of the smartphone down to Rs 69,990. In addition, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means with all the bank offers and discounts, one can get the Apple iPhone 14 in just Rs 46,990 from Flipkart. Also Read - After Samsung, TSMC starts mass production of 3nm chips

Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 14 smartphone and Apple Watch are still sending false alarms from skiers because of the Crash Detection feature, which comes built into the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and new Apple Watch models, putting emergency resources on stress. Apple devices of skiers in the US state had sent automated crash warnings to dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - iPhone supplier Foxconn aims to retain workers, offers $718 subsidy: Check details

None of them was involved in an emergency, but they took time to handle and required ski patrollers to go to the location of the automated call if the skier did not answer a call from dispatchers. “We are not in the practice of disregarding calls,” said Trina Dummer, the interim director of the Summit County 911 Center. “These calls involve a tremendous amount of resources, from dispatchers to deputies to ski patrollers. And I don’t think we’ve ever had an actual emergency event,” Dummer added.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Specifications

Inside the iPhone 14 Pro models is Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. The six-core CPU includes two high performance cores that use 20 percent lower power, and four efficiency cores that use a third of chips from competitors. This new A16 chips helps power the smooth animations found in the Dynamic Island feature and will also power Apple’s new camera system. The CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, and image signal processor seamlessly work together to support the new camera hardware and perform up to 4 trillion operations per photo.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2023 12:44 PM IST
