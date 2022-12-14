iPhone 14 Crash Detection notifies man of his wife's accident and helps save her life

The iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature has notified a man about his wife’s nearby car accident, prompting him to rush to the scene and provide aid before paramedics arrived. According to a Reddit post, user ‘u/unclescorpion’ was notified of an accident right away, while he was on a phone call with her when he heard her scream — and the line went dead. Also Read - Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhones with iOS 16.2 update in India: Check if your iPhone is eligible for the update

“While I was talking to my wife on the phone as she drove home from the store, I heard her scream, and the line went dead. Within several seconds, I received a notification from her iPhone telling me that she had been in a crash and giving me her exact location,” wrote the user. Also Read - Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in THESE countries: Check here

“I rushed over there and was there before the ambulance arrived, which her phone had called,” it added. The Crash Detection feature triggers Emergency SOS, which contacts first responders and anyone on the user’s emergency contact list. Also Read - Apple is betting big on India, wants to triple iPhone production in the country: Report

Within the Health app, users can add emergency contacts. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra are all built with advanced sensors for car crash detection. An algorithm uses information from the device to determine if a crash has occurred and to call for assistance.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

The new iPhone 14 is incrementally better than the iPhone 13. The notch is still there and even the processor — for the first time in Apple’s history — is the same as before. Although Apple says the new A15 Bionic has a six-core CPU and a better GPU that offers 15 percent better graphics. However, when compared with the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 series falls short of high performance.

The notch itself is also what makes the standard iPhone models dramatically different from the Pro models. Looks-wise, the iPhone 14 series has the notch while the iPhone 14 Pro series uses what Apple calls a “dynamic island.” It, however, essentially is a new pill-plus-hole cutout. The new iPhone 14 models, however, are slightly thinner and use recycled materials as Apple continues with its efforts toward the environment. The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED display while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with better cameras however, the graphic resolution of their sensors remains the same. The new 12-megapixel main camera offers better low-light photography. It also supports sensor stabilisation, which allows for videos shot on it to be jitter-free. There is an ultrawide camera as well on the rear system, which clicks photos with more details. Apple said the new Photonic Engine allows for better HDR in photos, especially in low light conditions. But it could just be a minor bump in the Deep Fusion technology. There is also a new Action Mode for shooting videos with gimbal steadiness.

With inputs from IANS