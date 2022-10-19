iPhone 14 effect: Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus

Apple is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company’s supply chain. The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Plus witnesses 'lower than expected' sales: Report

The move comes at a time when the global smartphone market has been softening, shrinking 9% in the third quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, according to estimates from data research firm Canalys, which expects weak demand over the next six to nine months. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone 14 Plus, part of a new lineup announced on September 7, is positioned as a cheaper alternative to its more expensive iPhone Pro models and started being shipped to customers on October 7. Last month, Apple dropped its plan to increase production of the new iPhone models as an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Meanwhile, Apple recently announced the availability of the iPhone 14 Plus, featuring a 6.7-inch display, an upgraded dual-camera system, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, A15 Bionic, and improved battery life, in India. The customers in India can purchase iPhone 14 in colours like midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT) RED in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage starting from Rs 89,900.

On Tuesday, Apple launched a bigger and better iPad. The vanilla iPad now has a larger 10.9-inch screen with a modern iPad Pro-like look. The edges are flatter, while the bezels are slimmer. But more than anything, the new iPad 2022 comes in new funky colours — the same ones that Apple introduced with last year’s 24-inch iMac. Also present is the USB-C port, bringing Apple closer to complying with standardisation laws such as that of the European Union.

There are several visual changes on the new iPad. In addition to new colours – blue, pink, yellow, and silver, the iPad, for the first time, has its webcam moved to the longer side of the display, making it suitable for taking video calls on a wide aspect ratio. The headphone jack has been killed this time, which is a dealbreaker. But that’s not it. The Home button is also no more present. Apple has instead put Touch ID on the power button available on the edge of the iPad just so it looks more consistent with the rest of iPad models.

